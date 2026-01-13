Sankranthi Celebrations Begin Across Andhra Pradesh With Cultural Events And Sports Competitions
Andhra Pradesh Governor's Special Chief Secretary Anantharamu congratulated the staff for successfully organising the events.
Published : January 13, 2026 at 7:11 PM IST
Amaravati: Sankranthi festivities commenced across Andhra Pradesh and Telangana with traditional celebrations, cultural programmes, and sports competitions being held in several districts ahead of the harvest festival.
On the occasion of Sankranthi, Sameera Nazeer, wife of Andhra Pradesh Governor Justice Abdul Nazeer, presented trophies to the winners of sports competitions organised for officers and employees at Lok Bhavan. Andhra Pradesh Governor's Special Chief Secretary Anantharamu congratulated the staff for successfully organising the events.
In Gunadala, part of the Vijayawada Central constituency, Telugu Desam Party (TDP) MP Kesineni Shivnath and MLA Bonda Uma Maheswara Rao inaugurated the Sankranthi celebrations. Rangoli competitions were organised for women, and prizes were distributed to the winners.
Ram-fighting competitions were a major attraction in the Kuchipudi village of Movva mandal in Krishna district. Around 250 rams from Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, and other states participated. Large crowds from neighbouring areas gathered to witness the contests.
Odisha Governor Dr Kambampati Haribabu attended the Maha Sankranthi celebrations at AU Engineering College in Visakhapatnam, organised by former MP GVL Narasimha Rao. Speaking on the occasion, he said that even while serving as Governor, he has not forgotten his language and cultural roots.
In Narsipatnam of Anakapalli district, Jana Sena leaders organised district-level Kabaddi competitions, with around 30 teams from the undivided Visakhapatnam district taking part. In Jangareddygudem, Eluru district, rangoli competitions organised by JRG Digital Network were inaugurated by Municipal Chairperson Bathina Nagalakshmi. Artists from popular television shows Jabardasth and Dhee entertained the audience with special performances.
Atreyapuram in Ambedkar Konaseema district witnessed grand cultural programmes and traditional sports under government auspices. As part of the 'Sir Arthur Cotton Godavari Trophy' Sankranthi celebrations, dragon boat races were conducted on the main irrigation canal. Twenty-two teams from Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, and Maharashtra competed over a one-kilometre stretch from the jetty bridge to Uchili.
Pre-Sankranthi celebrations peaked in Yerragondapalem of Markapuram district, where state-level Kabaddi competitions organised by NTR Kala Parishad were inaugurated by TDP in-charge Erickson Babu. He also participated in a kabaddi match and encouraged the players.
At the renowned Shaivite pilgrimage centre of Srisailam, the Sankranthi Brahmotsavams commenced with the Ankurarpana ritual followed by the flag-hoisting ceremony.
Meanwhile, Jagadamba Junction in Visakhapatnam was bustling with shoppers. With traders announcing special festive offers, people thronged the markets in large numbers. Shop owners said Sankranthi shopping has been underway enthusiastically for the past week.
Read More:
- 'Gratitude To Farmers, Mother Nature': Prez Murmu Extends Wishes On Lohri, Makar Sankranti, Pongal And Magh Bihu
- Coastal Andhra Sankranti 2026: Cockfights Surge To Over 450 Arenas In Godavari Districts
- Sankranti Exodus In Hyderabad As People Head Home For Festivities; Hyderabad–Vijayawada Highway Jam-Packed