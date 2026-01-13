ETV Bharat / state

Sankranthi Celebrations Begin Across Andhra Pradesh With Cultural Events And Sports Competitions

Amaravati: Sankranthi festivities commenced across Andhra Pradesh and Telangana with traditional celebrations, cultural programmes, and sports competitions being held in several districts ahead of the harvest festival.

On the occasion of Sankranthi, Sameera Nazeer, wife of Andhra Pradesh Governor Justice Abdul Nazeer, presented trophies to the winners of sports competitions organised for officers and employees at Lok Bhavan. Andhra Pradesh Governor's Special Chief Secretary Anantharamu congratulated the staff for successfully organising the events.

In Gunadala, part of the Vijayawada Central constituency, Telugu Desam Party (TDP) MP Kesineni Shivnath and MLA Bonda Uma Maheswara Rao inaugurated the Sankranthi celebrations. Rangoli competitions were organised for women, and prizes were distributed to the winners.

Ram-fighting competitions were a major attraction in the Kuchipudi village of Movva mandal in Krishna district. Around 250 rams from Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, and other states participated. Large crowds from neighbouring areas gathered to witness the contests.

Odisha Governor Dr Kambampati Haribabu attended the Maha Sankranthi celebrations at AU Engineering College in Visakhapatnam, organised by former MP GVL Narasimha Rao. Speaking on the occasion, he said that even while serving as Governor, he has not forgotten his language and cultural roots.