Sanjay Raut Slams Media Reports, Says No Tug Of War Between Shiv Sena (UBT)-MNS

Mumbai: Sanjay Raut, the spokesperson and Member of Parliament of Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray), on Tuesday criticised the media for giving wrong information regarding seat sharing between his party and Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS).

"There is no tug of war between Uddhav (Thackeray) and Raj (Thackeray). The seat-sharing details will be given to you all. Remember, there is no conflict, but a unity of Marathi manoos in support of Shiv Sena (UBT) and MNS and against those who want to divide us," said Raut.

Raut alleged the media is giving misleading news regarding the alliances that are being formed and coming together of Shiv Sena, MNS, NCP (Sharadchandra Pawar) and NCP.

"The media can't dictate a specific time and stop firing arrows in the dark. We will announce as per our schedule. When the two brothers (Uddhav Thackeray and Raj Thackeray) came together at the NSCI, that was the official announcement of Shiv Sena (UBT)-MNS alliance," said Raut.

When he was asked to comment on the alliance between NCP (Sharachandra Pawar) and NCP, Raut was poetic in his criticism against the media.

"If two brothers can come together, why not chacha-bhatija? (Uncle-nephew). I was initially unsure of Ajit Pawar's support for the BJP, but (Sharad) Pawar said he doesn't think his nephew would do that. We support the forging of blood ties," he clarified.