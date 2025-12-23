Sanjay Raut Slams Media Reports, Says No Tug Of War Between Shiv Sena (UBT)-MNS
Raut, who is the spokesperson of Shiv Sena (UBT), said their unity is against those wanting to split the Marathi manoos vote.
Published : December 23, 2025 at 2:45 PM IST
Mumbai: Sanjay Raut, the spokesperson and Member of Parliament of Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray), on Tuesday criticised the media for giving wrong information regarding seat sharing between his party and Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS).
"There is no tug of war between Uddhav (Thackeray) and Raj (Thackeray). The seat-sharing details will be given to you all. Remember, there is no conflict, but a unity of Marathi manoos in support of Shiv Sena (UBT) and MNS and against those who want to divide us," said Raut.
Raut alleged the media is giving misleading news regarding the alliances that are being formed and coming together of Shiv Sena, MNS, NCP (Sharadchandra Pawar) and NCP.
"The media can't dictate a specific time and stop firing arrows in the dark. We will announce as per our schedule. When the two brothers (Uddhav Thackeray and Raj Thackeray) came together at the NSCI, that was the official announcement of Shiv Sena (UBT)-MNS alliance," said Raut.
When he was asked to comment on the alliance between NCP (Sharachandra Pawar) and NCP, Raut was poetic in his criticism against the media.
"If two brothers can come together, why not chacha-bhatija? (Uncle-nephew). I was initially unsure of Ajit Pawar's support for the BJP, but (Sharad) Pawar said he doesn't think his nephew would do that. We support the forging of blood ties," he clarified.
In the meantime, the Congress High Command has asked their party to contest alone, especially for the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). Raut reiterated local compulsions and politics is important to be taken into account for any party from the Maha Vikas Agadhi (MVA) to fight it alone.
He, however, clarified, if needed, they will take help from Congress at any given time. Raut said defeating the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is the common goal for all the opposition parties.
"We are confident of Congress, they too are against anti-nationalist party (BJP), which is communal and dividing our Maharashtra and society. They are welcomed to fight it alone, but we will definitely reach out to them, if we need their help at any local level. However, it will be for both Shiv Sena (UBT) and MNS, since our two parties are an alliance now," said Raut.
When asked about likely rebels and how they could impact the alliance talks and the final outcome, Raut said, "There are rebels in every party, as there are many deserving ticket aspirants. They need to be included in the talks as they are important."
Leaders of all political parties are in their final rounds of talks. The filing of nomination forms begins today. In the meantime, the leaders of Mahayuti said, they will make an announcement of their various alliances only after the MVA parties announce the seats they will be contesting together.
Voting for 29 municipal corporations in Maharashtra will take place on January 15, 2026, while counting of votes will be held the next day.
