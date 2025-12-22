ETV Bharat / state

Sanjay Raut Hopes For MVA Parties To Contest In Mumbai, Asks Congress To Include MNS

Mumbai: The Congress party has made it clear that they wish to contest independently in Mumbai and keep the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) alliance for other cities in Maharashtra.

Speaking to reporters, Shiv Sena (UBT) MP and spokesperson Sanjay Raut admitted the calculations for Mumbai city are different, but asked Congress to reconsider their decision if they wished to defeat the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

"If the Congress party wishes to defeat the BJP, which is the ultimate aim of all MVA parties, we appeal to Congress leaders to reconsider their decision to contest independently in the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections. We agree, the politics and calculations of Mumbai city are definitely different to all other cities in Maharashtra. But we need to stand united at this time," said Raut.

"However, we appeal to Congress to try and include Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) also, because our seat-sharing talks have concluded positively and they can try to accomodate MNS too," he said.

Raut said everyone is happy both the Thackeray cousins, Uddhav and Raj, have come together, and it is an important turning point in the politics of Maharashtra.