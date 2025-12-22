Sanjay Raut Hopes For MVA Parties To Contest In Mumbai, Asks Congress To Include MNS
Raut said the alliance of Shiv Sena (UBT) and MNS will be announced in a grand style on December 23, 2025.
Published : December 22, 2025 at 2:56 PM IST
Mumbai: The Congress party has made it clear that they wish to contest independently in Mumbai and keep the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) alliance for other cities in Maharashtra.
Speaking to reporters, Shiv Sena (UBT) MP and spokesperson Sanjay Raut admitted the calculations for Mumbai city are different, but asked Congress to reconsider their decision if they wished to defeat the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).
"If the Congress party wishes to defeat the BJP, which is the ultimate aim of all MVA parties, we appeal to Congress leaders to reconsider their decision to contest independently in the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections. We agree, the politics and calculations of Mumbai city are definitely different to all other cities in Maharashtra. But we need to stand united at this time," said Raut.
"However, we appeal to Congress to try and include Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) also, because our seat-sharing talks have concluded positively and they can try to accomodate MNS too," he said.
Raut said everyone is happy both the Thackeray cousins, Uddhav and Raj, have come together, and it is an important turning point in the politics of Maharashtra.
Speaking of the alliance between SS (UBT) and MNS, Raut said, "We don't consult astrologers. We will make the announcement on Tuesday in a grand style. We will throw gulal, bring a band and celebrate. It is merging of two minds, two cousins who have set aside differences for Marathi manoos. It is definitely a special occasion for Maharashtra."
All attention is on the MVA alliance parties, as the talks on seat sharing for BMC polls between Shiv Sena (UBT) and MNS have concluded, and the announcement will be made on December 23, 2025.
There are a total of 227 seats in BMC. Elections in Mumbai are being held after nine years. In the meantime, the politics in Maharashtra changed since 2022, when the BMC council was dissolved, after Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar left their respective parties with a large number of elected legislators, MPs and councillors, apart from workers across rank and file in their parties.
Asked whether the BJP was Dhurandhar, Raut stated media should decisively sift fact from fiction. "I wish to inform you all, Dhurandhar is a fictional character and an imaginary one. If you want to know who the real characters, it is Dakait. So if any party (the BJP) thinks they are Dhurandar, they are actually Dakait," said Raut.
Read More