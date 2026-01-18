ETV Bharat / state

Sanjay Raut Claims Several Corporators From Eknath Shinde-led Sena Don't Want BJP Mayor In Mumbai

Mumbai: Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut on Sunday claimed several newly elected Shiv Sena corporators do not want a BJP mayor in Mumbai.

Raut said the corporators originally belonged to the Bal Thackery-founded party before its division. When asked whether there will be a 'ghar wapsi' (return) of corporators, Raut said, "Many new corporators are originally Shiv Sainiks (of undivided Shiv Sena). Our understanding is everyone wants that a BJP mayor not be elected. Even Eknath Shinde does not want a BJP mayor in Mumbai."

Raut said if the corporators are locked up in the hotel, there are different sources of communication to send and receive messages. The corporators who have been locked up should be released, the Shiv Sena (UBT) leader said. Shiv Sena leader Sheetal Mhatre said her party and the BJP contested polls as Mahayuti. Mhatre said 20 of the 29 corporators have won for the first time and need to know how the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) functions.

"We don't need to resort to hotel politics. The elected corporators have defeated Shiv Sena (UBT) candidates," Mhatre said. She also rejected the charge that the corporators were corralled into a hotel for better bargaining of posts in the BMC.