Sanjay Raut Alleges Extortion By FDA Officials In A Letter To Tukaram Mundhe
Raut has alleged unlike the hotel industry, pharma companies are more consolidated and donate crores to the ruling party
Published : September 28, 2026 at 3:28 PM IST|
Updated : September 28, 2026 at 3:33 PM IST
Mumbai: Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) spokesperson and MP Sanjay Raut has written a letter to Food and Drug Administration Department Commissioner Tukaram Mundhe, making shocking allegations.
In his letter dated September 27, Raut has welcomed the bold and unbiased campaign Mundhe has undertaken for making eating at restaurants more hygienic for customers and protecting public health.
In a three-page letter, Raut wrote, "Your work has been appreciated by the public, after you exposed adulterated milk and analogue paneer. Your campaign against the unhygienic conditions in eateries and restaurants. Most of all, the products kept by eateries and outlets that have crossed their shelf life. These actions are definitely in line with protecting the health of the general public."
Shri @Tukaram_IndIAS ji— Sanjay Raut (@rautsanjay61) September 28, 2026
आपल्या माहितीसाठी सादर!@Dev_Fadnavis जी अत्यंत गांभीर्याने घ्यावा असा हा विषय!@FDA_MAHARASHTRA
(कोणाच्याही व्यक्तिगत राग लोभाशिवाय) pic.twitter.com/U1Q6BZtsND
Alleged rate card
He, however, has pointedly stated that there are two sets of officers who are demanding money from restaurants, hoteliers and quick delivery platforms.
"The designated officers (DOs) of the FDA, Assistant Commissioners and Food Safety Officers (FSOs) are openly extorting huge amounts of money from hotel, restaurant and quick commerce businesses by threatening them with suspension of licences. This business of collecting money by threatening hoteliers and blackmailing them has become prevalent than ever before," Raut alleged.
Raut stated that an authentic rate card exists that has increased multifold after Mundhe took over as the Commissioner. "Few of these victims have told me, prior to Mundhe becoming the commissioner, the sum taken to avoid Closing Notices was Rs 10,000-12,000. Now with Mundhe as FDA Commissioner, we are paying Rs 75,000-Rs 2 Lakhs. Now the professional restaurant and eatery businesses have been caught in a double-edged sword," alleged Raut.
He further stated that he has received several complaints from people in the food and hotel industry officials that officers from the FDA have been taking kickbacks. "The District Officers (DOs), Joint Commissioners, Food Security Officers (FSOs) are taking money from restaurateurs, hoteliers and quick commerce outlets, by extorting, threatening and black-mailing them," Raut wrote.
Alleged extortion cell
Raut stated while Mundhe sat at BKC, he needed to inquire against those officers 'extorting' and also said they sat in the Thane office. "The head office of FDA is situated in Bandra-Kurla Complex, while the extortion cell is located on the third floor of the FDA office in Thane. They openly ask for money. Many people from this business from Nagpur, Pune, Solapur, Wardha, Chhatrapatil Sambhajinagar have come to me with such complaints," he said.
Raut has also alleged that closing notice demands have risen sharply, citing complaints by businesses in Mumbai, Thane, and other districts.
He told Mundhe, while he has informed the public and assured the situation is improving, Raut said this progress is incomplete if the FDA Commissioner cannot control his own officers.
"You say that the system is improving. But without control over one's own officials, reform is half done. The FDA officer comes not just asking for money, but also extorting money. This is what a majority of entrepreneurs have alleged, and you cannot ignore it," Raut wrote.
The MP has explained that the food industry is fragmented and not consolidated like the pharmaceutical industry, hence his officers are getting away with these excesses.
"There are serious non-compliances in the pharma sector itself, but their lobby is strong. Pharma companies donate crores of rupees to the ruling parties that is why they are blessed with protection," Raut alleged.
Raut has listed four demands before signing off.
- Immediately set up an independent inquiry into the issue of 'Closing Notice Rate Card' and suspension of licences in Bandra, Thane and other departments
- Make sure the customer is compliant and take action against Customer Complaints by conducting raids, do take action on adultrated and fake products
- Take immediate disciplinary action against those officers who bypass the process of 'notice-hearing-suspension' as per law.
- Conduct an independent investigation against the two Thane DOs for having extorted Rs 17-18 lakhs.
- Make public the reasons, dates of hearing and summary of hearings for each licence suspension and reinstatement.