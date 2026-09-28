ETV Bharat / state

Sanjay Raut Alleges Extortion By FDA Officials In A Letter To Tukaram Mundhe

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut, has in a letter to the FDA Commissioner Tukaram Mundhe alleged he has received complaints from hoteliers of extortion by two district officers in Thane and they are demanding upto Rs 2 lakh from hoteliers to reverse suspension of their lincences ( ETV Bharat )

In his letter dated September 27, Raut has welcomed the bold and unbiased campaign Mundhe has undertaken for making eating at restaurants more hygienic for customers and protecting public health.

In a three-page letter, Raut wrote, "Your work has been appreciated by the public, after you exposed adulterated milk and analogue paneer. Your campaign against the unhygienic conditions in eateries and restaurants. Most of all, the products kept by eateries and outlets that have crossed their shelf life. These actions are definitely in line with protecting the health of the general public."

Alleged rate card

He, however, has pointedly stated that there are two sets of officers who are demanding money from restaurants, hoteliers and quick delivery platforms.

"The designated officers (DOs) of the FDA, Assistant Commissioners and Food Safety Officers (FSOs) are openly extorting huge amounts of money from hotel, restaurant and quick commerce businesses by threatening them with suspension of licences. This business of collecting money by threatening hoteliers and blackmailing them has become prevalent than ever before," Raut alleged.

Raut stated that an authentic rate card exists that has increased multifold after Mundhe took over as the Commissioner. "Few of these victims have told me, prior to Mundhe becoming the commissioner, the sum taken to avoid Closing Notices was Rs 10,000-12,000. Now with Mundhe as FDA Commissioner, we are paying Rs 75,000-Rs 2 Lakhs. Now the professional restaurant and eatery businesses have been caught in a double-edged sword," alleged Raut.