ETV Bharat / state

Sanjay Raut Accuses Maharashtra Minister Shirsat Of Demanding Rs 5 Crore Bribe for Matang Community Project

Sanjay Raut. ( IANS )

Mumbai: Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut has accused Maharashtra Social Justice Minister Sanjay Shirsat of extorting a Rs 5 crore bribe to sanction a Rs 25 crore training centre for the Matang community in Latur district. Making his accusations according to the allegations made by the social activist, Narsing Udgirkar, Raut has accused Minister Shirsat of preventing the Sahityaratna Annabhau Sathe initiative and demanded the removal of Shirsat from the cabinet.

Raut levelled this allegation during a press conference held in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar as he targeted the state government. Raut said, "As Chief Minister, Devendra Fadnavis has lost all control over the administration and his ministers. In terms of corruption, Maharashtra has reached the number one spot in the country."

Raut said Udgirkar, a leader from the Matang community, has submitted a proposal to establish a training centre in Latur named after Sahityaratna Annabhau Sathe. All the necessary documentation for this proposal has been completed. Raut noted that the proposed training centre is estimated at a cost of about Rs 25 crore. Raut mentioned that Narsing Udgirkar has alleged that a bribe of Rs 5 crore was demanded in exchange for the approval of this project. Raut further alleged that Narsing Udgirkar had been making repeated visits to the Social Justice Department seeking approval for a training centre. During these visits, Siddharth Bhandare, the OSD (Officer on Special Duty) to the minister, allegedly told him that the work would not be processed unless he met the minister himself. Subsequently, minister Sanjay Shirsat invited Udgirkar to his private residence. Raut alleged that during a one-on-one meeting, the minister demanded a bribe of Rs 5 crore. In response, Udgirkar stated, "This matter concerns the Matang community; where would I get Rs 5 crore from? It is not possible for me." According to Sanjay Raut, Minister Sanjay Shirsat then remarked, "Your proposal will not be approved."