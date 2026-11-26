Sanjay Raut Accuses Maharashtra Minister Shirsat Of Demanding Rs 5 Crore Bribe for Matang Community Project
Raut also said that, as Chief Minister, Devendra Fadnavis has lost all control over the administration and his ministers.
Published : November 26, 2026 at 1:48 AM IST
Mumbai: Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut has accused Maharashtra Social Justice Minister Sanjay Shirsat of extorting a Rs 5 crore bribe to sanction a Rs 25 crore training centre for the Matang community in Latur district. Making his accusations according to the allegations made by the social activist, Narsing Udgirkar, Raut has accused Minister Shirsat of preventing the Sahityaratna Annabhau Sathe initiative and demanded the removal of Shirsat from the cabinet.
Raut levelled this allegation during a press conference held in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar as he targeted the state government. Raut said, "As Chief Minister, Devendra Fadnavis has lost all control over the administration and his ministers. In terms of corruption, Maharashtra has reached the number one spot in the country."
Raut said Udgirkar, a leader from the Matang community, has submitted a proposal to establish a training centre in Latur named after Sahityaratna Annabhau Sathe. All the necessary documentation for this proposal has been completed.
Raut noted that the proposed training centre is estimated at a cost of about Rs 25 crore. Raut mentioned that Narsing Udgirkar has alleged that a bribe of Rs 5 crore was demanded in exchange for the approval of this project.
Raut further alleged that Narsing Udgirkar had been making repeated visits to the Social Justice Department seeking approval for a training centre. During these visits, Siddharth Bhandare, the OSD (Officer on Special Duty) to the minister, allegedly told him that the work would not be processed unless he met the minister himself.
Subsequently, minister Sanjay Shirsat invited Udgirkar to his private residence. Raut alleged that during a one-on-one meeting, the minister demanded a bribe of Rs 5 crore.
In response, Udgirkar stated, "This matter concerns the Matang community; where would I get Rs 5 crore from? It is not possible for me." According to Sanjay Raut, Minister Sanjay Shirsat then remarked, "Your proposal will not be approved."
Sanjay Raut has demanded that Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde conduct a fact-finding inquiry into the matter. He further urged Eknath Shinde to summon Narsing Udgirkar and hear his side of the story.
Raut further alleged that Narsing Udgirkar had filed a complaint with the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB), requesting that a trap be set because ministers were demanding money. Raut alleged that it was the Anti-Corruption Bureau that tipped off the ministers about this.
He added that the Home Minister needs to look into this matter with the seriousness it deserves. "It is unfortunate that a state minister is demanding money for work intended for the poor. The Speaker of the Legislative Assembly uses a bulldozer to drive away tribal people. This is what exactly is going on in the state,” Sanjay Raut said.
Meanwhile, the complainant, Narsing Udgirkar, also provided details regarding the matter. He stated that he had filed a complaint with the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB). Raut has claimed that he has information regarding not just one, but 27 cases linked to Sanjay Shirsat.
He stated that he possesses detailed records of the financial transactions that took place while granting approvals for various proposals, including the specific amounts demanded for each. Furthermore, he demanded that Sanjay Shirsat resign immediately and that Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde remove him from the cabinet.
Raut further demanded that Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis clarify exactly what action will be taken in this matter, insisting that the expected measures must be implemented within the next three months. Raut taunted Sanjay Shirsat, saying that if he requires Rs 5 crore, then he would collect the funds from members of the Matang community and contribute some of his own money as well.
Read more