Sanjay Raut Accuses Shinde Of 'Collecting Funds From Contractors' For Maharashtra Municipal Elections
"Every corporator has paid Rs five crore to get elected, and then Shinde is spending Rs 10 crore on each of them," said Sanjay Raut.
Published : December 18, 2025 at 1:45 PM IST
Mumbai: Ahead of the municipal corporation elections in Maharashtra, Shiv Sena (UBT) MP and spokesperson Sanjay Raut accused Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde of collecting money from contractors working with various civic bodies to fund candidates of the Shiv Sena (Shinde) faction.
"Shinde has taken money from the contractors, and this is accurate information. He has set aside a budget of Rs 100 crore for these elections and is giving Rs 10 crore to every candidate," Raut alleged.
Raut added, "See the irony. Every corporator has paid Rs five crore to get elected, and then Shinde is spending Rs 10 crore on each of them."
When asked about the farmers' suicides in Maharashtra, he accused the state government of "deliberately failing the farmers".
Since Wednesday, a video has been doing rounds in Maharashtra, which shows a young farmer allegedly being forced to sell his kidney in Cambodia after failing to repay a loan of Rs one lakh. "This is a shame for the Maharashtra government. Nearly 1500 farmers have died by suicide in the state so far. CM Devendra Fadnavis, Deputy CMs Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar should hang their heads in shame. A farmer from our state had to sell his kidneys to pay back money lenders," said Raut.
Speaking on alliance talks at the local level and Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar joining hands with Nationalist Congress Party (Sharad Chandra Pawar) chief Sharad Pawar for Pimpri-Chinchwad, Raut said, the issue will be discussed in a meeting between him and Pawar senior scheduled for December 18.
"Sharad Pawar and I share warm relations. He has been calling to enquire about my health. We speak on many issues, and this is one of the matters I would like to raise with him," Raut said. However, Raut told the media, "You need to understand, the motive behind this is not political. It is a family issue. Amit Shah is responsible for the split in the Pawar family."
Raut slammed the media reports and said Ajit Pawar had joined hands to defeat Sharad Pawar for the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal elections. "It's incorrect to insinuate it is to defeat the BJP. How can Ajit Pawar dare to defeat the BJP? He cannot. NCP (Ajit Pawar) and Sena (Eknath Shinde) are the creation of Shah, do you think they have the courage to go against him? Never," said Raut.
Raut further retorted to the Bharatiya Janata Party's claims that the next Mayor will be a Marathi-speaking person from their party. "Let me tell you clearly. The next Mayor will be from either Sena (UBT) or Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) and will be a Marathi manoos," said Raut.
