Sanjay Raut Accuses Shinde Of 'Collecting Funds From Contractors' For Maharashtra Municipal Elections

Mumbai: Ahead of the municipal corporation elections in Maharashtra, Shiv Sena (UBT) MP and spokesperson Sanjay Raut accused Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde of collecting money from contractors working with various civic bodies to fund candidates of the Shiv Sena (Shinde) faction.

"Shinde has taken money from the contractors, and this is accurate information. He has set aside a budget of Rs 100 crore for these elections and is giving Rs 10 crore to every candidate," Raut alleged.

Raut added, "See the irony. Every corporator has paid Rs five crore to get elected, and then Shinde is spending Rs 10 crore on each of them."

When asked about the farmers' suicides in Maharashtra, he accused the state government of "deliberately failing the farmers".

Since Wednesday, a video has been doing rounds in Maharashtra, which shows a young farmer allegedly being forced to sell his kidney in Cambodia after failing to repay a loan of Rs one lakh. "This is a shame for the Maharashtra government. Nearly 1500 farmers have died by suicide in the state so far. CM Devendra Fadnavis, Deputy CMs Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar should hang their heads in shame. A farmer from our state had to sell his kidneys to pay back money lenders," said Raut.