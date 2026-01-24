ED Gets Time To Present Arguments Against Robert Vadra In Sanjay Bhandari Case, Next Hearing On Feb 26
Vadra disputes ED allegations, as court considers chargesheet in money laundering case, directing agency to submit pending documents.
Published : January 24, 2026 at 1:51 PM IST
New Delhi: The Rouse Avenue Court in Delhi has granted the Enforcement Directorate (ED) more time to present arguments on whether a supplementary chargesheet, filed against Robert Vadra in a money laundering case linked to arms dealer Sanjay Bhandari, should be taken into consideration. Special Judge Sushant Changotra listed the matter for hearing on February 26.
He also directed the ED to file the required documents and criticised the agency for not submitting a consolidated list of "unrelied upon" documents earlier.
Following the court's directions, Vadra’s counsel argued that no money laundering case is made out against him, urging the court not to take cognisance of the ED’s complaint. Meanwhile, submissions on behalf of the agency were made by Special Public Prosecutor Naveen Kumar Matta, assisted by Advocate Faizan Khan.
ED Case And Proceedings Against Bhandari
The ED opposed a plea by Sanjay Bhandari seeking dismissal of its application to attach properties. Bhandari argued that the agency should not be allowed to introduce new facts. Bhandari was declared a Fugitive Economic Offender (FEO) on July 5 in the case. He has challenged this decision before the Delhi High Court, where the matter is still pending.
The agency claims Bhandari holds benami properties in India, Dubai, and the United Kingdom (UK), including properties in Vasant Vihar, Panchsheel Shopping Complex, Shahpur Jat, Noida and Gurugram. Several bank accounts are allegedly in his wife’s name and the ED estimates his assets to exceed Rs 100 crore.
Earlier supplementary filings in the case also named the UAE-based businessman C C Thampi and the UK-based businessman Sumit Chadha. Bhandari is alleged to be a close associate of Vadra.
Allegations Linked To Vadra
In its latest supplementary prosecution complaint, the ED formally named Robert Vadra as an accused. The agency alleges that during the United Progressive Alliance (UPA) period, Bhandari received commissions and purchased property in London, with Vadra allegedly being the beneficiary owner.
The agency is also examining whether funds from alleged irregular land deals were routed through offshore entities linked to Bhandari.
Vadra has denied the claims, saying the investigation is politically motivated. His lawyers say old issues are being brought up repeatedly to trouble him. He has been out on bail since 2019 and has earlier given his statement to the ED under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).
To provide context, the ED first registered the case against Bhandari in 2017. He left India for London in 2016 following Income Tax searches at his premises.
