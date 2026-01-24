ETV Bharat / state

ED Gets Time To Present Arguments Against Robert Vadra In Sanjay Bhandari Case, Next Hearing On Feb 26

New Delhi: The Rouse Avenue Court in Delhi has granted the Enforcement Directorate (ED) more time to present arguments on whether a supplementary chargesheet, filed against Robert Vadra in a money laundering case linked to arms dealer Sanjay Bhandari, should be taken into consideration. Special Judge Sushant Changotra listed the matter for hearing on February 26.

He also directed the ED to file the required documents and criticised the agency for not submitting a consolidated list of "unrelied upon" documents earlier.

Following the court's directions, Vadra’s counsel argued that no money laundering case is made out against him, urging the court not to take cognisance of the ED’s complaint. Meanwhile, submissions on behalf of the agency were made by Special Public Prosecutor Naveen Kumar Matta, assisted by Advocate Faizan Khan.

ED Case And Proceedings Against Bhandari

The ED opposed a plea by Sanjay Bhandari seeking dismissal of its application to attach properties. Bhandari argued that the agency should not be allowed to introduce new facts. Bhandari was declared a Fugitive Economic Offender (FEO) on July 5 in the case. He has challenged this decision before the Delhi High Court, where the matter is still pending.

The agency claims Bhandari holds benami properties in India, Dubai, and the United Kingdom (UK), including properties in Vasant Vihar, Panchsheel Shopping Complex, Shahpur Jat, Noida and Gurugram. Several bank accounts are allegedly in his wife’s name and the ED estimates his assets to exceed Rs 100 crore.