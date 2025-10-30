Sanjauli Mosque To Be Razed Down, Shimla District Court Dismisses Waqf Board's Appeal Against Demolition
Shimla District Court has upheld the decision of Municipal Commissioner's Court that declared Sanjauli mosque construction illegal. The structure is likely to be demolished soon.
Published : October 30, 2025 at 3:48 PM IST
Shimla: In a major verdict, the District Court here on Thursday rejected the petition filed by the Waqf Board and upheld the order of Shimla Municipal Commissioner Court to raze down the disputed Sanjauli Mosque.
The Waqf Board had earlier challenged in the District Court the decision of Shimla Municipal Commissioner to demolish two floors of the mosque in the Sanjauli area. During the hearing today, the Additional District and Sessions Judge's court dismissed the appeals of the Waqf Board and the Mosque Committee, and upheld the Shimla Municipal Commissioner Court's May 3 (2025) decision to demolish the structure (from ground floor to top floor).
Jagatpal Thakur, the lawyer representing local residents, said, "The Waqf Board and the Mosque Committee filed two appeals in the district court against the May 3, 2025, order of the Municipal Commissioner. Both appeals have been dismissed in record time. The decision of the Municipal Commissioner has been upheld. This means the entire disputed structure (ground floor to top floor) in Sanjauli will now be demolished. The entire stucture is illegal."
On the district court's decision, Mohammad Latif, representative of the Sanjauli Mosque Committee said, "Further action will be taken after we receive a copy of the decision. We will now move the High Court and the Supreme Court if required."
A controversy had erupted in August 2024, when after a clash in the Malyana area, some people allegedly took shelter inside the Sanjauli Mosque, triggering protests by local residents, who alleged that the mosque was illegally constructed. The issue blew out of proportion when police resorted to lathi-charge during demonstrations by Hindu organisations in September 2024, which led to statewide protests.
In the wake of the unrest, representatives of the Masjid Committee met Shimla Municipal Commissioner on September 12, 2024, and agreed to remove the illegal construction after the Commissioner's Court issued an order on October 5 (2024) to demolish the top three floors of the mosque. Later, on May 3 this year, the court declared the lower two floors illegal and ordered a complete demolition of the structure.
Both the orders were challenged by the Waqf Board and the Masjid Committee, but the District Court has now upheld the Municipal Commissioner's decision.
Thakur said this marks the fourth consecutive decision regarding this structure that has gone in favour of the public, and expressed that the verdict comes as a relief to residents who had been protesting the "illegal construction" for months.
Narrating the sequence of events, Thakur said, "The first decision in this case came on October 5, 2024, when the Court ordered demolition of the second, third and fourth floors. This order was challenged in the District Court, but the decision was upheld. Next, the Commissioner's Court on May 3, 2025, declared the entire structure of Sanjauli Mosque as illegal. Today (October 30), the District Court dismissed the appeal filed against this decision. All four decisions have come in favour of the public. The latest decision will serve as a balm for the people of Himachal Pradesh who have endured lathi-charge of police. Now, the Shimla Municipal Corporation should demolish this entire disputed structure without delay."
After Thursday's ruling, the Shimla Municipal Corporation is expected to proceed with the demolition of the structure very soon.
Also Read:
1. Shimla Municipal Commissioner Court Orders Demolition Of Sanjauli Mosque
2. Sanjauli Mosque: Shimla Court Rejects Application Of Muslim Organisation Against Order To Demolish 3 Storeys