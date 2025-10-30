ETV Bharat / state

Sanjauli Mosque To Be Razed Down, Shimla District Court Dismisses Waqf Board's Appeal Against Demolition

Shimla: In a major verdict, the District Court here on Thursday rejected the petition filed by the Waqf Board and upheld the order of Shimla Municipal Commissioner Court to raze down the disputed Sanjauli Mosque.

The Waqf Board had earlier challenged in the District Court the decision of Shimla Municipal Commissioner to demolish two floors of the mosque in the Sanjauli area. During the hearing today, the Additional District and Sessions Judge's court dismissed the appeals of the Waqf Board and the Mosque Committee, and upheld the Shimla Municipal Commissioner Court's May 3 (2025) decision to demolish the structure (from ground floor to top floor).

Jagatpal Thakur, the lawyer representing local residents, said, "The Waqf Board and the Mosque Committee filed two appeals in the district court against the May 3, 2025, order of the Municipal Commissioner. Both appeals have been dismissed in record time. The decision of the Municipal Commissioner has been upheld. This means the entire disputed structure (ground floor to top floor) in Sanjauli will now be demolished. The entire stucture is illegal."

On the district court's decision, Mohammad Latif, representative of the Sanjauli Mosque Committee said, "Further action will be taken after we receive a copy of the decision. We will now move the High Court and the Supreme Court if required."

A controversy had erupted in August 2024, when after a clash in the Malyana area, some people allegedly took shelter inside the Sanjauli Mosque, triggering protests by local residents, who alleged that the mosque was illegally constructed. The issue blew out of proportion when police resorted to lathi-charge during demonstrations by Hindu organisations in September 2024, which led to statewide protests.