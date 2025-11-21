Sanjauli Mosque Row: Hindu Organisations End Fast-Unto-Death After 'Demands Accepted'
A meeting has been scheduled on November 29 between Hindu organisations and Himachal Pradesh administration to finalise the next steps.
Shimla: Hindu organisations, protesting over the disputed Sanjauli mosque in Shimla, called off their hunger strike following talks with Himachal Pradesh administration, which has assured to meet their demands.
Under the banner of the Hindu Sangharsh Samiti, several Hindu organisation, had started a fast-unto-death four days ago, demanding immediate sealing of the mosque, which has been declared illegal by a court. Hindu leaders, Madan Thakur and Vijay Sharma, ended their fast by drinking juice today and said that their relay strike will continue.
"The administration has accepted all our demands and positive discussions took place with them. However, our protest will continue till all our demands are met. We are ready to work with the administration to find a solution," said Kamal Gautam, president, Hindu Raksha Manch
Demands of Hindu Sangharsh Samiti
- Immediate implementation of the court's order to seal the mosque.
- Disconnection of the mosque's electricity and water supply and stop illegal activities.
- Withdrawal of the FIR against the Hindu organisation members who prevented Muslims from offering prayers at the mosque last Friday.
A meeting has been scheduled on November 29 between Hindu Sangharsh Samiti and the administration to discuss the next steps. "A committee will be formed with representatives of the Hindu Sangharsh Samiti and it will discuss all issues with the administration on November 29. Hindu organisations will present their demands before the administration," said Kamal Gautam, president, Hindu Raksha Manch
What's the Controversy?
The Sanjauli mosque controversy began in August 2024, when a local businessman was allegedly assaulted by some Muslim youths, who later hid in the mosque. The incident tiggered massive public protests. Only then did it come to light that the mosque was built illegally.
On September 4, 2024, minister Aniruddh Singh said that the government owned the land on which the mosque was built. Hindu organisations demanded the mosque's demolition and the matter reached the Shimla Municipal Commissioner's Court. On September 11, 2024, a large number of Hindu organisations gathered at Sanjauli and protested, prompting police to resort to a lathi-charge.
On October 5, 2024, the Municipal Commissioner's Court issued an order to demolish three of the five illegal floors. On October 30, 2024, the All Himachal Muslim Welfare Association filed an appeal in the district court, which was rejected. On May 5, 2025, the Municipal Commissioner ordered the demolition of the lower two floors as well.
The dispute escalated on November 14, when some Muslims came to offer prayers at the Sanjauli mosque and were prevented by local residents and activists of the Devbhoomi Sangharsh Samiti. This led to a major uproar with deployment of a huge number of police personnel.
Police filed an FIR against six people, including four women, leaving Hindu organisations angry against police and administration. A hunger strike was started to press their demands.
