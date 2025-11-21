ETV Bharat / state

Sanjauli Mosque Row: Hindu Organisations End Fast-Unto-Death After 'Demands Accepted'

Shimla: Hindu organisations, protesting over the disputed Sanjauli mosque in Shimla, called off their hunger strike following talks with Himachal Pradesh administration, which has assured to meet their demands.

Under the banner of the Hindu Sangharsh Samiti, several Hindu organisation, had started a fast-unto-death four days ago, demanding immediate sealing of the mosque, which has been declared illegal by a court. Hindu leaders, Madan Thakur and Vijay Sharma, ended their fast by drinking juice today and said that their relay strike will continue.

"The administration has accepted all our demands and positive discussions took place with them. However, our protest will continue till all our demands are met. We are ready to work with the administration to find a solution," said Kamal Gautam, president, Hindu Raksha Manch

Demands of Hindu Sangharsh Samiti

Immediate implementation of the court's order to seal the mosque.

Disconnection of the mosque's electricity and water supply and stop illegal activities.

Withdrawal of the FIR against the Hindu organisation members who prevented Muslims from offering prayers at the mosque last Friday.

A meeting has been scheduled on November 29 between Hindu Sangharsh Samiti and the administration to discuss the next steps. "A committee will be formed with representatives of the Hindu Sangharsh Samiti and it will discuss all issues with the administration on November 29. Hindu organisations will present their demands before the administration," said Kamal Gautam, president, Hindu Raksha Manch