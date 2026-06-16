Sanitation Workers Stumble On 59 Live Bullets In Garbage Pile In Karnataka; Probe Underway
The bullets were uncovered when the workers were sorting the garbage collected on the side of the road in Udyamabaga.
Published : June 16, 2026 at 6:58 PM IST
Belagavi: Police have launched a probe after sanitation workers in Karnataka's Belagavi stumbled on as many as 59 live bullets while clearing a pile of garbage.
The incident was reported on Saturday when live bullets were found when the civic workers were sorting the garbage collected on the side of the road in Udyamabaga. The workers immediately informed the Udyamabaga police.
Following the distress call, CPI Mahantesh Hospet and his team rushed to the spot as part of the investigation. It is understood that out of the 59 bullets were found, 41 were of one type and 18 of another type. The recovery of the bullets created a stir in the area.
The team of police seized the bullets and launched an investigation as to how the bullets ended up in the garbage bin. The police have registered a case and are conducting a thorough investigation into the matter.
Belagavi is in news of late for the murder of an ex-soldier by his wife and her paramour. The death of the ex-soldier Sandeep Manjargi reportedly due to an accident in March this year, turned out to be a well orchestrated murder by the accused duo after the paramour testified before the police recently.
According to the police, the deceased's wife Suma, along with her paramour Pundalik Domber had poisoned Manjargi to death to usurp the Rs 2 crore insurance money after his death. The duo has been taken into custody after they confessed to their crime.
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