ETV Bharat / state

Sanitation Workers Stumble On 59 Live Bullets In Garbage Pile In Karnataka; Probe Underway

Belagavi: Police have launched a probe after sanitation workers in Karnataka's Belagavi stumbled on as many as 59 live bullets while clearing a pile of garbage.

The incident was reported on Saturday when live bullets were found when the civic workers were sorting the garbage collected on the side of the road in Udyamabaga. The workers immediately informed the Udyamabaga police.

Following the distress call, CPI Mahantesh Hospet and his team rushed to the spot as part of the investigation. It is understood that out of the 59 bullets were found, 41 were of one type and 18 of another type. The recovery of the bullets created a stir in the area.