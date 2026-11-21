ETV Bharat / state

Sanitation Worker's Body Taken To Hospital In Garbage Truck In Jharkhand's Giridih

Giridih: The body of a 30-year-old sanitation worker, who allegedly died by drowning, was taken to a hospital in a municipal garbage truck in Jharkhand’s Giridih on Saturday, sparking public outrage in the area.

The family of the deceased alleged that municipal officials failed to provide any of the three new hearses parked in a local government basement.

Sonu Hadi, a daily-wage sanitation worker employed by the Giridih Municipal Corporation, drowned in a pond recently. Following the recovery of his body, his family and fellow workers requested the municipal administration to provide a hearse to take him to Sadar Hospital for an autopsy.

Family of sanitation worker outside hospital (ETV Bharat)

“Officials didn’t pay heed to their request, so we were forced to place Hadi’s body inside the same garbage collection vehicle he used during his daily shifts,” said a relative.

The incident took place in the town this morning, after which images of it went viral on social media, prompting sharp criticism over the treatment of civic workers.

Hadi’s colleagues claimed that the state government had provided three hearses to the Giridih Municipal Corporation specifically to ensure dignified transport for the deceased. However, those vehicles remained parked and unused in the corporation's basement.