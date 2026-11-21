Sanitation Worker's Body Taken To Hospital In Garbage Truck In Jharkhand's Giridih
The body of a 30-year-old sanitation worker in Jharkhand was shifted in a garbage truck after officials failed to provide available hearses, reports Amarnath Sinha
Published : November 21, 2026 at 5:20 PM IST
Giridih: The body of a 30-year-old sanitation worker, who allegedly died by drowning, was taken to a hospital in a municipal garbage truck in Jharkhand’s Giridih on Saturday, sparking public outrage in the area.
The family of the deceased alleged that municipal officials failed to provide any of the three new hearses parked in a local government basement.
Sonu Hadi, a daily-wage sanitation worker employed by the Giridih Municipal Corporation, drowned in a pond recently. Following the recovery of his body, his family and fellow workers requested the municipal administration to provide a hearse to take him to Sadar Hospital for an autopsy.
“Officials didn’t pay heed to their request, so we were forced to place Hadi’s body inside the same garbage collection vehicle he used during his daily shifts,” said a relative.
The incident took place in the town this morning, after which images of it went viral on social media, prompting sharp criticism over the treatment of civic workers.
Hadi’s colleagues claimed that the state government had provided three hearses to the Giridih Municipal Corporation specifically to ensure dignified transport for the deceased. However, those vehicles remained parked and unused in the corporation's basement.
Following the uproar, Giridih Mayor Pramila Mehra and Deputy Mayor Sumit Kumar visited Hadi’s family and arranged for his body to be transported home respectfully.
Kumar accused the municipal administration of disrespecting a sanitation worker and questioned the working style of Municipal Commissioner Vijay Singh Birua. “It’s deeply unfortunate that a civic employee was denied a hearse despite the vehicles being available. The municipal corporation has failed to act seriously even after staff members requested assistance,” the Mayor said.
The Commissioner Birua did not respond to repeated phone calls from ETV Bharat seeking comment on the lapse. Deputy Municipal Commissioner Abdul Samad admitted the corporation had three hearses available for transporting bodies, but declined to explain why none were deployed for Hadi, repeatedly directing questions to the municipal commissioner.
Meanwhile, the department officials said a process of compensation for Hadi’s family has already started.
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