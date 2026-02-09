Thiruvarur MLA Extends Rs 4 Lakh Aid To Sanitation Worker Who Returned Lost Gold And Silver
A Thiruvarur sanitation worker’s honesty in returning lost gold was rewarded with Rs 4 lakh aid from the MLA for his son’s spinal surgery.
Published : February 9, 2026 at 8:52 PM IST
Thiruvarur: In a gesture recognising honesty and public service, Thiruvarur MLA Poondi Kalaivanan on Tuesday presented a cheque of Rs 4 lakh to a sanitation worker for the medical treatment of his son. The assistance follows an incident in which the worker returned a bag containing 20 sovereigns of gold jewellery and one kilogram of silver items that he found abandoned on a city road.
The incident dates back to a recent visit by Radhakrishnan, a resident of Kuppusamy Naicker Street in Guduvanchery, Chengalpattu district, who had travelled to Thiruvarur with his family to attend a relative’s function. After the event, the family was travelling by autorickshaw from Virupachi Nadappu Street to the Thiruvarur New Bus Stand.
During the journey, a bag containing gold jewellery and silver articles, which had been placed behind the back seat of the autorickshaw, accidentally fell onto the road. The family realised the loss only later.
The bag was later found by Durai, a sanitation worker employed by the Thiruvarur Municipality, while on duty. On checking the contents and discovering the valuables, Durai immediately handed the bag over to the Thiruvarur Town Police Station.
Police traced the owners, verified the jewellery and silver items, and safely returned them to Radhakrishnan’s family. Appreciating his honesty, the Town Police later honoured Durai with a shawl and new clothes.
During the interaction, Durai shared his personal hardship with the authorities. He informed them that his 34-year-old son, Samraj, had suffered a spinal cord injury after slipping in the bathroom three years ago and has been bedridden since. Despite spending money borrowed from multiple sources, his son’s condition has not improved.
Durai said doctors have advised spinal surgery, which would cost approximately Rs 4 lakh, and requested government assistance for the same.
Taking note of Durai’s integrity and hardship, the issue was raised during the public grievance redressal meeting at the Thiruvarur Collectorate. At the event, District Collector Mohana Chandran and MLA Poondi Kalaivanan felicitated Durai with a shawl.
Subsequently, MLA Poondi Kalaivanan handed over a Rs 4 lakh cheque from his personal funds to Durai to cover the cost of his son’s surgery. The MLA also assured him of further support if required for the treatment.
