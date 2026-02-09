ETV Bharat / state

Thiruvarur MLA Extends Rs 4 Lakh Aid To Sanitation Worker Who Returned Lost Gold And Silver

Thiruvarur: In a gesture recognising honesty and public service, Thiruvarur MLA Poondi Kalaivanan on Tuesday presented a cheque of Rs 4 lakh to a sanitation worker for the medical treatment of his son. The assistance follows an incident in which the worker returned a bag containing 20 sovereigns of gold jewellery and one kilogram of silver items that he found abandoned on a city road.

The incident dates back to a recent visit by Radhakrishnan, a resident of Kuppusamy Naicker Street in Guduvanchery, Chengalpattu district, who had travelled to Thiruvarur with his family to attend a relative’s function. After the event, the family was travelling by autorickshaw from Virupachi Nadappu Street to the Thiruvarur New Bus Stand.

During the journey, a bag containing gold jewellery and silver articles, which had been placed behind the back seat of the autorickshaw, accidentally fell onto the road. The family realised the loss only later.

The bag was later found by Durai, a sanitation worker employed by the Thiruvarur Municipality, while on duty. On checking the contents and discovering the valuables, Durai immediately handed the bag over to the Thiruvarur Town Police Station.

Police traced the owners, verified the jewellery and silver items, and safely returned them to Radhakrishnan’s family. Appreciating his honesty, the Town Police later honoured Durai with a shawl and new clothes.