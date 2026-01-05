Sanitation Worker Treats Road Mishap Victim At Hospital In Tamil Nadu's Ranipet
Kalaiselvi dressed and stitched the wounds of Rajendran who had met with an accident that too in the presence of doctors and nurses.
Published : January 5, 2026 at 3:05 PM IST
Ranipet: Unqualified individuals performing the duties of medical professionals is extremely concerning and has even claimed lives of people on numerous occasions.
Yet, such cases galore and one such instance was reported from a government hospital in Ranipet district of Tamil Nadu where a sanitation worker stitched the wounds of a man injured in a two-wheeler mishap.
Rajendran, a resident of Kalavai in Ranipet, was rushed to the Kalavai Government Hospital on Saturday evening after he was injured in a two-wheeler accident. Although doctors and nurses were on duty at the time, Kalaiselvi, a female sanitation worker employed at the hospital, dressed and stictched Rajendran's wounds.
A video of Kalaiselvi tending to Rajendran's wounds sustained in the road mishap has gone viral on social media. Joint Director of Medical Services, Theerthalingam, confirmed that the video was recorded at the Kalavai Government Hospital. He stated that a sanitation worker providing medical treatment to a patient is against the rules.
"Kalaiselvi, undertook the task due to shortage of staff and her personal interest in treating patients," Theerthalingam said. He said the doctor present at the spot said Kalaiselvi provided proper treatment to Rajendra. "We have summoned Kalaiselvi for a thorough inquiry on the incident," Theerthalingam said.
He said the doctor and nurses present at the spot too would be subjected to a probe and action would be taken if anyone is found guilty. Although it is not the first such incident, it has yet again raised several questions on shortage of medical staff in government hospitals, lack of supervision, and patient safety.
Also Read
Bandage Left Inside Woman’s Abdomen During C-section At Govt Hospital In Telangana