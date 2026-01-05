ETV Bharat / state

Sanitation Worker Treats Road Mishap Victim At Hospital In Tamil Nadu's Ranipet

Ranipet: Unqualified individuals performing the duties of medical professionals is extremely concerning and has even claimed lives of people on numerous occasions.

Yet, such cases galore and one such instance was reported from a government hospital in Ranipet district of Tamil Nadu where a sanitation worker stitched the wounds of a man injured in a two-wheeler mishap.

Rajendran, a resident of Kalavai in Ranipet, was rushed to the Kalavai Government Hospital on Saturday evening after he was injured in a two-wheeler accident. Although doctors and nurses were on duty at the time, Kalaiselvi, a female sanitation worker employed at the hospital, dressed and stictched Rajendran's wounds.