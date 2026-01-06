ETV Bharat / state

Sanitary Workers Enter Cooum River To Protest Against Privatisation Of Solid Waste Management

Chennai: Stepping up their agitation against the privatisation of two zones in the city, a section of sanitary workers have entered the Cooum River as part of garnering the attention of the government and the Greater Chennai Corporation. The workers have been staging the agitation for more than three months over the civic body's decision to privatise the two zones, as they fear job losses and demand regularisation of their services.

Holding placards, some of the workers, including women, entered the Cooum River, which is full of sewage discharge, up to waist level, on January 5, and raised slogans against the decision of the Greater Chennai Corporation to allow private operators to take over the solid waste management of Thiru Vi Ka Nagar and Royapuram zones in the North Chennai area.

Police, along with the support of Fire and Rescue Personnel, entered the Cooum River and forcibly removed the agitating protestors. They were taken to a nearby community hall and were later let off, police said.