Sangrur Suicide Case: FM Cheema Claims Opposition Hatching Conspiracy To Frame Him
The opposition parties demand the resignation of Punjab Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema over the suicide of a Dalit man in Sangrur
By PTI
Published : September 16, 2026 at 5:58 PM IST
Chandigarh: With opposition parties demanding his resignation over the suicide of a Dalit man in Sangrur, Punjab Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema on Wednesday broke his silence over the incident, accusing the Congress, Akali Dal and the BJP of hatching a conspiracy to "frame" him.
Gulzar Singh, hailing from Turbanjara village in Dirba, died on September 7 after allegedly consuming poison. His family alleged that he was harassed and subjected to casteist slurs for questioning Cheema about the supply of drugs in his area at an event in Dirba the day before.
While the ruling Aam Aadmi Party in Punjab had come out in defence of Cheema, this is the first time that the minister has himself responded to the allegations. Replying to a question on the opposition demanding his dismissal, Cheema told reporters that the BJP, Congress and Shiromani Akali Dal are "hatching a conspiracy" on how to "frame" a minister.
"I have enough evidence. At present, I do not want to bring out that evidence now as an investigation is currently underway. Let the investigation be completed.
"I will reply to each leader when the time comes and will show the people how they are playing politics over dead bodies," he said.
Cheema also said the family's original statement is already in the public domain. "People have seen it and know the facts surrounding the matter," he said. Apart from Cheema's resignation, the opposition parties have also been demanding an independent probe into Singh's death.
They have also sought an FIR against Cheema after Gulzar Singh's purported video of his last moments surfaced, in which he spoke about questioning the finance minister. The Sangrur suicide incident is being probed by a special investigation team formed by the Punjab Police.
Cheema also targeted the BJP over its proposed 'Nasha Mukt yatra' in Punjab and asked why the Centre had "failed" to check the cross-border smuggling of drugs.
"Why is it failing to stop drug consignments linked to Gujarat and Rajasthan, why is it targeting Punjab when the 553-km international border belt falls under the Border Security Force," he said. He also claimed that the BJP wanted Punjab's water to flow to Haryana and Rajasthan.
The BJP has announced four 'Nasha Mukt yatras' across Punjab from September 18 to create awareness against the menace of drugs and promote a drug-free state.
Cheema said the BJP must first act against drug networks in the states where it is in power, secure the borders, which is the Centre's responsibility, and clarify its stand on Punjab's rights before attempting to lecture Punjab on the drug menace.
He highlighted the Bhagwant Mann government's anti-drug drive, 'Yudh Nashean Virudh', the deployment of anti-drone systems and action by the Punjab Police against traffickers beyond the state.
Cheema alleged that the period between 2007 and 2017, when the SAD-BJP government was in power in Punjab, witnessed a major expansion of the drug problem in the state.
"The term 'chitta' emerged and became widely associated with the drug crisis during that period, and drugs were being openly distributed across Punjab.
"Government vehicles were also being misused for drug trafficking. When investigations into drug-related cases were underway, an ED (Enforcement Directorate) officer was transferred from Jalandhar," he claimed.
Questioning the BJP-led central government's role in securing Punjab's international border, Cheema stated, "A 553-kilometre belt along the Pakistan border comes under the BSF. Despite the Centre having direct responsibility in this area, the BJP continues to target Punjab over the drug issue."
The AAP government, on the other hand, has taken action against drug traffickers and strengthened the capabilities of the Punjab Police," he said, citing the introduction of anti-drone systems to counter the smuggling of drugs through drones. He emphasised that the Punjab government had adopted a two-pronged approach to tackle the drug problem.
"We are taking action against drug traffickers while also ensuring treatment for people suffering from drug addiction. Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has issued strict directions to officials that no drug trafficker or peddler should be spared. Action must continue against everyone involved in the illegal drug trade," he said.
Cheema further stated, "Large drug consignments recovered in the country have frequently been traced to Gujarat and Rajasthan, where BJP governments are in power. If the BJP-led Centre is serious about ending the drug menace, it should first take effective action against drug traffickers in BJP-ruled states and strengthen border security."
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