ETV Bharat / state

Sangrur Suicide Case: FM Cheema Claims Opposition Hatching Conspiracy To Frame Him

Chandigarh: With opposition parties demanding his resignation over the suicide of a Dalit man in Sangrur, Punjab Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema on Wednesday broke his silence over the incident, accusing the Congress, Akali Dal and the BJP of hatching a conspiracy to "frame" him.

Gulzar Singh, hailing from Turbanjara village in Dirba, died on September 7 after allegedly consuming poison. His family alleged that he was harassed and subjected to casteist slurs for questioning Cheema about the supply of drugs in his area at an event in Dirba the day before.

While the ruling Aam Aadmi Party in Punjab had come out in defence of Cheema, this is the first time that the minister has himself responded to the allegations. Replying to a question on the opposition demanding his dismissal, Cheema told reporters that the BJP, Congress and Shiromani Akali Dal are "hatching a conspiracy" on how to "frame" a minister.

"I have enough evidence. At present, I do not want to bring out that evidence now as an investigation is currently underway. Let the investigation be completed.

"I will reply to each leader when the time comes and will show the people how they are playing politics over dead bodies," he said.

Cheema also said the family's original statement is already in the public domain. "People have seen it and know the facts surrounding the matter," he said. Apart from Cheema's resignation, the opposition parties have also been demanding an independent probe into Singh's death.

They have also sought an FIR against Cheema after Gulzar Singh's purported video of his last moments surfaced, in which he spoke about questioning the finance minister. The Sangrur suicide incident is being probed by a special investigation team formed by the Punjab Police.

Cheema also targeted the BJP over its proposed 'Nasha Mukt yatra' in Punjab and asked why the Centre had "failed" to check the cross-border smuggling of drugs.

"Why is it failing to stop drug consignments linked to Gujarat and Rajasthan, why is it targeting Punjab when the 553-km international border belt falls under the Border Security Force," he said. He also claimed that the BJP wanted Punjab's water to flow to Haryana and Rajasthan.

The BJP has announced four 'Nasha Mukt yatras' across Punjab from September 18 to create awareness against the menace of drugs and promote a drug-free state.