ETV Bharat / state

Sangrur BJP Office Faces 'Petrol Bomb' Attack, Police Searching For Attackers

Sangrur: A petrol bomb attack was allegedly carried out targeting the BJP office in Sangrur district, Punjab, in the wee hours of Monday. Even though no loss of life was reported in this incident, the attack gripped the area in an atmosphere of terror.

Regarding the incident, Sangrur BJP leader Randeep Deol said, "The boy working in the office called to tell me that the inner wall of the office had caught fire due to something like petrol splashed on it, and that it had turned black all the way to the top. After hearing this, we immediately called the police and other investigation teams, before reaching the spot along with them."

He added, "This is yet another recent incident highlighting the collapse of law and order in Punjab. If police stations and offices of political parties are not safe in the state, then how can the common people remain safe?". Speaking about the matter, another BJP leader, Maninder Kapyal, said, "As soon as I came to know about the unfortunate incident of a petrol bomb attack on the BJP office in Sangrur, I first informed Punjab BJP President Kewal Singh Dhillon. The police and other investigating teams reached the spot thereafter."