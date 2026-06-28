ETV Bharat / state

Maharashtra: Woman, Alleged Lover Arrested For Husband's Murder After Autopsy Reveals Strangulation

Sangli: A 28-year-old man was allegedly strangled to death by his wife and her alleged lover in Maharashtra's Sangli district, with the accused initially attempting to pass off the crime as an accidental death.

Police said the murder came to light after a post-mortem revealed strangulation marks, leading to the arrest of the woman and her alleged accomplice following sustained interrogation. The deceased has been identified as Anand Sarje (28), and the incident occurred in the Bapat Mala area of the Vishrambag Police Station. The accused are his wife, Pallavi Sarje, and her alleged lover, Deepak Ajmane (23).

According to police, Anand's death was initially registered as an accidental one on June 25 after Pallavi claimed he had been assaulted by unidentified persons, returned home, went to sleep and later lost consciousness. He was taken to the Government Hospital in Sangli, where doctors declared him dead on arrival.

However, the post-mortem examination raised suspicion after doctors found scratch marks on Anand's neck consistent with strangulation. Police then launched an investigation and closely monitored Pallavi's movements. During questioning, she allegedly gave contradictory statements before eventually confessing to the crime, officials said.

Police Inspector Sudhir Bhalerao of Vishrambag Police Station said the post-mortem report from the government hospital revealed scratch marks on Anand's neck, indicating that death was caused by strangulation.

"Following suspicions regarding the death, the movements of the deceased's wife were monitored, and certain suspicious activities were observed. Subsequently, Pallavi Sarje was detained and questioned. Initially, she gave inconsistent and evasive answers; however, thorough interrogation revealed shocking details. The investigation established that the death was caused by strangulation. During sustained interrogation, she confessed to committing the crime with the help of her alleged lover. Both accused have been arrested, and further investigation is continuing," said Bhalerao.