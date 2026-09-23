ETV Bharat / state

Sangita Srivastava Reappointed Allahabad University VC, First To Get Two Terms

New Delhi: In a first in the history of Allahabad University, Sangita Srivastava has been reappointed as its Vice Chancellor for a second term, giving her another five years at the helm of the varsity, according to officials. Srivastava assumed charge as VC of the university on November 30, 2020, becoming the first woman to hold the top post.

"President of India in her capacity as Visitor of the University of Allahabad has approved the appointment of Vice Chancellor Sangita Srivastava for a second term of five years or until she attains the age of 70 years, whichever is earlier," a senior Ministry of Education official said. The appointment letter reached the Allahabad University on September 23, which coincided with the university's foundation day.

"I am committed to serving the institution and society. I will continue working to make the university a centre of excellence in all areas of education," Srivastava said. Srivastava's first five-year term was scheduled to end on November 29 last year. However, the ministry had extended her tenure till the process of appointing a successor was complete.