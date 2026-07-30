ETV Bharat / state

Sangh Parivar, Section Of Media That 'Hounded' Manmohan Singh Owe Him Apology: Kerala CM

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala Chief Minister V D Satheesan on Thursday said the Sangh Parivar and a section of media that had "hounded" former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh over the coal block allocation scam should apologise to him following his acquittal by the Supreme Court.

In posts on Facebook and 'X', Satheesan quoted a line by Singh -- "Let history judge what I did and did not do. I believe history will be kinder to me than the media" -- and said that the late Congress leader was right.

"How right you were, #DrManmohanSingh Ji. Looking back at where the nation would be without your leadership only reveals your true greatness. Yesterday, the Supreme Court put an end to the 11-year coal block allocation case, firmly rejecting the lower court's stance against him and declaring him completely innocent," the CM said in his 'X' post.

The Supreme Court on Wednesday closed a criminal case against Singh in a coal block allocation case while setting aside a summoning order passed against him. Singh, who passed away on December 27, 2024, now stands formally acquitted in the high-profile criminal case.