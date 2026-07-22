Sandur Cave Discovery Rewrites Early Human History in South India, Carbon Dating Confirms 10,000-Year-Old Habitation
Researchers say the discovery marks a significant breakthrough in the study of South India's prehistoric past.
Published : July 22, 2026 at 7:57 PM IST
Ballari: Carbon dating has confirmed that traces of human habitation discovered inside the Devdaari Cave near Navaloti in the Swamimalai hill range of Sandur taluk, Ballari district, are more than 10,000 years old.
Researchers say the discovery marks a significant breakthrough in the study of South India's prehistoric past and offers fresh insights into the lives of early humans.
The evidence came to light a few months ago when local residents were digging two pits inside the cave to construct a temple. During the excavation, they unearthed microlithic stone tools made from chalcedony, quartz and ferruginous chert, along with the bones of cattle and goats.
After learning about the discovery, a team of researchers led by noted prehistory expert Professor Ravi Korisettar visited the site, conducted a detailed field study and collected the archaeological remains. The samples were later sent to the Physical Research Laboratory in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, for carbon dating.
The laboratory report has now confirmed that the remains date back approximately 10,000 years.
Speaking about the findings, Professor Ravi Korisettar said the evidence belongs to the Mesolithic period and extends into the later Neolithic phase.
"Until now, it was widely believed that early humans in South India mainly lived in open plains or along riverbanks. However, this discovery clearly establishes that they also inhabited the dense forests and rugged hill terrain of Sandur. It also demonstrates that the mineral-rich rocks required for manufacturing stone tools were available in this region," he said.
According to the researchers, this is the first recorded evidence of early human habitation in South India at an elevation of around 850 metres above sea level. They believe the discovery significantly expands the known geographical range of prehistoric human settlement in the region.
The finding has also raised concerns over the preservation of the site. The Devdaari Cave lies close to an area where the Kudremukh Iron Ore Company Limited (KIOCL) has proposed mining activities.
Conservationists fear that mining operations could damage the cave and its archaeological remains.
Environmental activist Shreeshaila Aladahalli urged the government to protect the site.