ETV Bharat / state

Sandur Cave Discovery Rewrites Early Human History in South India, Carbon Dating Confirms 10,000-Year-Old Habitation

Ballari: Carbon dating has confirmed that traces of human habitation discovered inside the Devdaari Cave near Navaloti in the Swamimalai hill range of Sandur taluk, Ballari district, are more than 10,000 years old.

Researchers say the discovery marks a significant breakthrough in the study of South India's prehistoric past and offers fresh insights into the lives of early humans.

The evidence came to light a few months ago when local residents were digging two pits inside the cave to construct a temple. During the excavation, they unearthed microlithic stone tools made from chalcedony, quartz and ferruginous chert, along with the bones of cattle and goats.

After learning about the discovery, a team of researchers led by noted prehistory expert Professor Ravi Korisettar visited the site, conducted a detailed field study and collected the archaeological remains. The samples were later sent to the Physical Research Laboratory in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, for carbon dating.

The laboratory report has now confirmed that the remains date back approximately 10,000 years.