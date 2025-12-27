Sandhya Theatre Stampede: Police Name Allu Arjun As An Accused In Chargesheet
While Allu is among 23 people named in the chargesheet, Sandhya Theatre management is accused no 1.
Published : December 27, 2025 at 3:47 PM IST
Hyderabad: The Chikkadpally police filed a chargesheet in which Tollywood actor Allu Arjun has been included as one of the accused (A 11) in connection with a stampede at Sandhya Theatre at Hyderabad's RTC Crossroads during release of film 'Pushpa 2' in December 2024.
A total of 23 people including Allu have been included in the chargesheet. The police stated that the incident occurred due to negligence of Sandhya Theatre management, which was named as accused no 1 (A1).
On December 4, 2024, at around 9:30 pm, a stampede occurred at Sandhya Theatre when fans rushed to see Pushpa 2's protagonist Allu Arjun, who had arrived for the benefit show. In an attempt to control the crowd, the police resorted to lathi charge, during which a woman identified as Revathi (35) and her son Sri Teja (nine) fell and were trampled by the crowd. Both lost consciousness due to serious injuries.
The police immediately moved them aside and performed CPR. They were then rushed to a private hospital at RTC Crossroads. While Revathi died during treatment, Sri Teja' condition remained critical. He was later shifted to KIMS Hospital and discharged after five months of treatment.
Allu along with Telangana State Film Development Corporation Chairman Dil Raju had enquired about Sri Teja's condition in January this year.
The Pushpa 2 actor extended financial support to the victim's family. His father, film producer Allu Aravind, contributed Rs 2 crore to Revathi's family, while the actor himself donated Rs 1 crore. Mythri Movies, the producers of Pushpa 2, contributed Rs 50 lakh, and director Sukumar extended another Rs 50 lakh to support the family.Several others sustained minor injuries in the stampede. The Chikkadpally police had registered a case after the incident.
