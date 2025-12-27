ETV Bharat / state

Sandhya Theatre Stampede: Police Name Allu Arjun As An Accused In Chargesheet

Hyderabad: The Chikkadpally police filed a chargesheet in which Tollywood actor Allu Arjun has been included as one of the accused (A 11) in connection with a stampede at Sandhya Theatre at Hyderabad's RTC Crossroads during release of film 'Pushpa 2' in December 2024.

A total of 23 people including Allu have been included in the chargesheet. The police stated that the incident occurred due to negligence of Sandhya Theatre management, which was named as accused no 1 (A1).

On December 4, 2024, at around 9:30 pm, a stampede occurred at Sandhya Theatre when fans rushed to see Pushpa 2's protagonist Allu Arjun, who had arrived for the benefit show. In an attempt to control the crowd, the police resorted to lathi charge, during which a woman identified as Revathi (35) and her son Sri Teja (nine) fell and were trampled by the crowd. Both lost consciousness due to serious injuries.