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Sandhya Theatre Stampede: Court In Hyderabad's Nampally Issues Summons To Allu Arjun

Hyderabad: The Nampally court in Hyderabad on Friday issued a summons to film actor Allu Arjun in the Sandhya Theatre stampede incident.

Allu has been asked to appear for hearing in the court on June 22. Chikkadapalli police have included Allu Arjun as accused A11 in the case. Accused A1 to A10 are the management of the theatre. So far, summons have been issued to 19 people in the stampede incident. The trial of the case will begin after the personal appearance of the accused in the court.

The police have already filed a chargesheet by including 23 people as accused.