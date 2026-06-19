Sandhya Theatre Stampede: Court In Hyderabad's Nampally Issues Summons To Allu Arjun
Allu, who has been included as accused A11 in the case, has been asked to appear for hearing in the court on June 22.
Published : June 19, 2026 at 3:17 PM IST
Hyderabad: The Nampally court in Hyderabad on Friday issued a summons to film actor Allu Arjun in the Sandhya Theatre stampede incident.
Allu has been asked to appear for hearing in the court on June 22. Chikkadapalli police have included Allu Arjun as accused A11 in the case. Accused A1 to A10 are the management of the theatre. So far, summons have been issued to 19 people in the stampede incident. The trial of the case will begin after the personal appearance of the accused in the court.
The police have already filed a chargesheet by including 23 people as accused.
On December 4, 2024, at around 9:30 pm, a stampede occurred at Sandhya Theatre when fans rushed to see Allu, who had arrived for the benefit show. In a bid to control the crowd, the police resorted to lathi charge, during which a woman identified as Revathi (35) and her son Sri Teja (9) fell and were trampled by the crowd. Both lost consciousness due to serious injuries.
The police immediately moved them aside and performed CPR. They were then rushed to a private hospital at RTC Crossroads. While Revathi died during treatment, Sri Teja' condition remained critical. He was later shifted to KIMS Hospital and discharged after five months of treatment.
The Pushpa 2 actor extended financial support to the victim's family. His father, film producer Allu Aravind, contributed Rs 2 crore to Revathi's family, while the actor himself donated Rs 1 crore. Mythri Movies, the producers of Pushpa 2, contributed Rs 50 lakh, and director Sukumar extended another Rs 50 lakh to support the family. Several others sustained minor injuries in the stampede.
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Sandhya Theatre Stampede: Police Name Allu Arjun As An Accused In Chargesheet