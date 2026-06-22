ETV Bharat / state

Sandhya Theatre Stampede Case: Allu Arjun Fails To Appear In Court

Hyderabad: Actor Allu Arjun failed to appear in the Sessions Court in Nampally on Monday in connection with the Sandhya Theatre stampede case, as he reportedly sought an exemption from personal appearance due to a shoot.

However, other accused appeared before the judge and signed necessary bonds. The judge adjourned the hearing to July 6.

The court issued summons on Friday to Arjun and other accused to personally appear before it on June 22. He is accused number 11 (A11) in the case relating to the stampede that took place on December 4, 2024. A woman was killed, and her son was critically injured in the stampede during the premiere show of 'Pushpa 2: The Rule'.

The police have named a total of 23 accused in the case, of whom individuals in the management of the theatre are named as the first 10. Eight bouncers of the actor are also listed as accused. The trial will begin after the accused personally appear before the judge.