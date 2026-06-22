Sandhya Theatre Stampede Case: Allu Arjun Fails To Appear In Court
The actor reportedly sought an exemption from personal appearance due to a shoot. The other accused appeared before the judge and signed the necessary bonds
Published : June 22, 2026 at 1:56 PM IST
Hyderabad: Actor Allu Arjun failed to appear in the Sessions Court in Nampally on Monday in connection with the Sandhya Theatre stampede case, as he reportedly sought an exemption from personal appearance due to a shoot.
However, other accused appeared before the judge and signed necessary bonds. The judge adjourned the hearing to July 6.
The court issued summons on Friday to Arjun and other accused to personally appear before it on June 22. He is accused number 11 (A11) in the case relating to the stampede that took place on December 4, 2024. A woman was killed, and her son was critically injured in the stampede during the premiere show of 'Pushpa 2: The Rule'.
The police have named a total of 23 accused in the case, of whom individuals in the management of the theatre are named as the first 10. Eight bouncers of the actor are also listed as accused. The trial will begin after the accused personally appear before the judge.
On December 4, 2024, Allu Arjun attended a special screening of 'Pushpa 2: The Rule' at the Sandhya Theatre. The victim, M Revathi, had attended the premiere with her husband and their children. On the actor's arrival, the crowd went crazy, leading to a stampede. Revathi died while her son, Sritej, suffered serious injuries.
The theatre management was booked along with Arjun and his team for culpable homicide not amounting to murder. The actor was arrested on December 13, 2024, and was subsequently produced before the Nampally court, which remanded him to 14-day judicial custody. The Telangana High Court granted him interim bail the same day, following which he was released the next day. Later, the Nampally Court granted him regular bail.
As part of the investigation into the stampede, the police interrogated Arjun on December 24, 2024, for three hours at Chikkadpally Police Station based on a 10-minute video prepared by the police by compiling CCTV footage of the incident. Police had filed a chargesheet against 23 accused in December 2025.
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