ETV Bharat / state

Sandeshkhali Land Grab Case: Charges Framed Against Sheikh Shahjahan, Three Aides

Kolkata: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has framed charges against former Trinamool Congress leader Sheikh Shahjahan and his three associates in the land grabbing case in Sandeshkhali of West Bengal's North 24 Parganas district on Monday.

The entire process was completed at the special ED court in Kolkata.

The investigating agency alleged that massive wealth was amassed over a long period through intimidation, undue influence, and seizure of land from local residents. The ED has identified a substantial portion of these funds as "proceeds of crime."

According to court sources, apart from Shahjahan, charges have been framed against Alamgir, Shibprasad Hazra, and Didar Bux Molla. In the next phase, recording of testimony is scheduled to begin on July 7. ED has already submitted a list of around 30 witnesses to the court and the trial proceedings will advance based on their statements and relevant documents.

The ED alleged that land belonging to locals was seized by exerting influence across vast areas of Sandeshkhali, and various illegal financial transactions were conducted. The investigation has uncovered assets worth over Rs five crore, which the central agency claims originated from these illicit financial dealings. It is alleged that these funds were collected through various means, including land grabbing and associated business activities.