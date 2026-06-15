Sandeshkhali Land Grab Case: Charges Framed Against Sheikh Shahjahan, Three Aides
Sheikh Shahjahan was suspended from TMC for six years after he was arrested on corruption charges, reports ETV Bharat's Ayan Neogi.
Published : June 15, 2026 at 6:33 PM IST
Kolkata: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has framed charges against former Trinamool Congress leader Sheikh Shahjahan and his three associates in the land grabbing case in Sandeshkhali of West Bengal's North 24 Parganas district on Monday.
The entire process was completed at the special ED court in Kolkata.
The investigating agency alleged that massive wealth was amassed over a long period through intimidation, undue influence, and seizure of land from local residents. The ED has identified a substantial portion of these funds as "proceeds of crime."
According to court sources, apart from Shahjahan, charges have been framed against Alamgir, Shibprasad Hazra, and Didar Bux Molla. In the next phase, recording of testimony is scheduled to begin on July 7. ED has already submitted a list of around 30 witnesses to the court and the trial proceedings will advance based on their statements and relevant documents.
The ED alleged that land belonging to locals was seized by exerting influence across vast areas of Sandeshkhali, and various illegal financial transactions were conducted. The investigation has uncovered assets worth over Rs five crore, which the central agency claims originated from these illicit financial dealings. It is alleged that these funds were collected through various means, including land grabbing and associated business activities.
Notably, Shahjahan's name first surfaced during the investigation into the ration distribution scam. In January 2024, an ED team went to conduct a search at his Sandeshkhali residence, where the central agency's officials allegedly came under attack by his supporters. The ED claims its officers faced obstruction and were forced to return without completing the search due to the assault.
After this, Shahjahan went into hiding and his whereabouts remained unknown for nearly two months. He was subsequently arrested by the state police and later, under court orders, he was handed over to the CBI. While in CBI custody, the ED arrested him in connection with this specific case, took him into their custody, and interrogated him for several rounds.
Shahjahan faces multiple serious allegations beyond mere financial corruption, including prolonged oppression of the common people of Sandeshkhali, land grabbing, conducting illegal activities under the guise of fish business, and exerting influence through intimidation. These allegations sparked a major political controversy.
The opposition became vocal against the state government regarding the issue, while the Trinamool Congress also adopted a stern stance against Shahjahan.
Following his arrest, the Trinamool Congress decided to suspend Shahjahan from the party for six years to safeguard its image. Since then, he has been kept away from all organisational activities of the party.
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