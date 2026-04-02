ETV Bharat / state

Sandeep Rai Rathore Appointed As New DGP Of Tamil Nadu

Chennai: The Election Commission of India (ECI) has issued orders replacing the Director General of Police (DGP) of Tamil Nadu. In addition to this, two District Collectors, two Police Commissioners and one Inspector General (IG) have also been transferred.

The 2026 Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly elections are scheduled to be held on April 23, and the counting of votes will take place on May 4. In this backdrop, the ECI has taken decisive action by transferring high-ranking officials in the Tamil Nadu Police Department.

In this regard, the ECI has issued orders replacing the Tamil Nadu DGP. Sandeep Rai Rathore has been appointed as the new DGP (Law and Order) for Tamil Nadu. ECI has issued the order to replace Venkatraman, who had been serving as the Acting DGP. Sandeep Rai Rathore is scheduled to assume charge tomorrow at 11:00 AM.