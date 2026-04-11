After Protest By DMK, ECI Appoints Sandeep Mittal As DGP (Armed Police) Ahead Of Tamil Nadu Assembly Polls
The Election Commission of India has appointed senior IPS officer Sandeep Mittal as Director General of Police (Armed Police) of Tamil Nadu.
Published : April 11, 2026 at 7:18 PM IST
New Delhi: Ahead of the forthcoming Assembly elections, the Election Commission of India (ECI) on Saturday appointed senior IPS officer Sandeep Mittal as Director General of Police (Armed Police) of Tamil Nadu.
The latest appointment of Mittal came days after the poll panel appointed him as Tamil Nadu's Director General of Police (Armed Police and Vigilance and Anti-Corruption). The ECI has written to the Chief Electoral Officer of Tamil Nadu in this regard.
In its letter issued to the Tamil Nadu Chief Electoral Officer, Krishna Kumar Tiwari, ECI Director wrote, "I am directed to state that vide Commission's order of even number dated April 8, the following transfer and postings were approved by the Commission: Sandeep Mittal, IPS (1995) be posted as Director General of Police (Armed Police & Vigilance and Anti-Corruption), Government of Tamil Nadu."
"In this connection, it is to inform that the Commission has approved the following modification/reallocation of charges assigned to Sandeep Mittal, IPS (1995), with immediate effect, until further orders: Sandeep Mittal, IPS (1995), be posted as Director General of Police (Armed Police), Government of Tamil Nadu," it said.
The senior poll panel official said the directions of the Commission are to be implemented with immediate effect, and a compliance report in respect of the order be sent by 5 PM this evening. It may be mentioned that Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, while announcing the schedule for the Assembly polls in different states, had vowed to hold free and fair elections by ensuring transparency.
Assembly elections in Tamil Nadu are scheduled to be held in a single phase. The voting is scheduled to take place on April 23. The term of the Tamil Nadu Assembly will come to an end on May 10.
In 2021, the Assembly polls in Tamil Nadu were held in a single phase. The counting of votes for Tamil Nadu polls will take place along with Assam, West Bengal, Kerala and Puducherry on May 4. In Tamil Nadu, Dravida Munnetra Kahzagam (DMK)-led by Chief Minister MK Stalin has exuded confidence of retaining power in the southern state.
Earlier, the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam on Thursday had written to the ECI, raising strong objections to the appointment of IPS officer Sandeep Mittal as Director General of Police (Armed Police & Vigilance and Anti-Corruption) in Tamil Nadu.
DMK treasurer T R Baalu, in his letter, said the ECI’s April 8 order appointing Mittal was beyond its constitutional mandate, arguing that the Commission's powers under Article 324 are limited to the conduct of elections and do not extend to making appointments unrelated to the electoral process.
He maintained that the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC), which probes corruption cases against government officials, has no role in election management, and therefore falls outside the ECI’s jurisdiction.
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