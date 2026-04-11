ETV Bharat / state

After Protest By DMK, ECI Appoints Sandeep Mittal As DGP (Armed Police) Ahead Of Tamil Nadu Assembly Polls

New Delhi: Ahead of the forthcoming Assembly elections, the Election Commission of India (ECI) on Saturday appointed senior IPS officer Sandeep Mittal as Director General of Police (Armed Police) of Tamil Nadu.

The latest appointment of Mittal came days after the poll panel appointed him as Tamil Nadu's Director General of Police (Armed Police and Vigilance and Anti-Corruption). The ECI has written to the Chief Electoral Officer of Tamil Nadu in this regard.

In its letter issued to the Tamil Nadu Chief Electoral Officer, Krishna Kumar Tiwari, ECI Director wrote, "I am directed to state that vide Commission's order of even number dated April 8, the following transfer and postings were approved by the Commission: Sandeep Mittal, IPS (1995) be posted as Director General of Police (Armed Police & Vigilance and Anti-Corruption), Government of Tamil Nadu."

"In this connection, it is to inform that the Commission has approved the following modification/reallocation of charges assigned to Sandeep Mittal, IPS (1995), with immediate effect, until further orders: Sandeep Mittal, IPS (1995), be posted as Director General of Police (Armed Police), Government of Tamil Nadu," it said.

The senior poll panel official said the directions of the Commission are to be implemented with immediate effect, and a compliance report in respect of the order be sent by 5 PM this evening. It may be mentioned that Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, while announcing the schedule for the Assembly polls in different states, had vowed to hold free and fair elections by ensuring transparency.