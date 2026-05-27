ETV Bharat / state

Madhya Pradesh: Sand Mafia Runs Tractor Over Head Constable During Raid On Illegal Mining

The injured policeman was referred to Gondia after sustaining serious injuries during the alleged sand mafia attack. ( ETV Bharat )

Balaghat: Members of a sand mafia in Balaghat district, Madhya Pradesh ran a sand-laden tractor over a head constable, who was part of a police team that was trying to stop the mafiosi from trying to carry away illegally mined sand. The constable sustained serious injuries and was later referred to Gondia for treatment.

The incident took place in Palakamathi village under Lalbarra police station limits, where a police team had gone to act on complaints of illegal sand mining from the beds of rivers and streams. According to reports, constable Sunil Vishwakarma and head constable Rajeshwar Rahangdale reached the spot after receiving information about illegal sand excavation.

The policemen stopped a tractor-trolley loaded with sand and began questioning the driver. During the operation, the tractor driver allegedly showed extreme recklessness and ran the vehicle over Rahangdale, who was recording a video clip of the incident.

Constable Seriously Injured, Accused Arrested

Head constable Rahangdale suffered severe injuries in the incident and was initially taken to the district hospital for treatment. Surgical specialist Dr Shubham Lilhare said several ribs on the left side of the constable’s body were fractured, raising concerns of possible lung injuries. He was also experiencing difficulty in breathing.

Doctors said CT scan reports confirmed there was no internal bleeding. After primary treatment and stabilisation, the injured policeman was referred to Gondia, Maharashtra, for better medical care.