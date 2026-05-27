Madhya Pradesh: Sand Mafia Runs Tractor Over Head Constable During Raid On Illegal Mining
Police arrested the accused tractor driver after the shocking attack on officers conducting raids against illegal sand mining activities in Balaghat.
Published : May 27, 2026 at 3:53 PM IST
Balaghat: Members of a sand mafia in Balaghat district, Madhya Pradesh ran a sand-laden tractor over a head constable, who was part of a police team that was trying to stop the mafiosi from trying to carry away illegally mined sand. The constable sustained serious injuries and was later referred to Gondia for treatment.
The incident took place in Palakamathi village under Lalbarra police station limits, where a police team had gone to act on complaints of illegal sand mining from the beds of rivers and streams. According to reports, constable Sunil Vishwakarma and head constable Rajeshwar Rahangdale reached the spot after receiving information about illegal sand excavation.
The policemen stopped a tractor-trolley loaded with sand and began questioning the driver. During the operation, the tractor driver allegedly showed extreme recklessness and ran the vehicle over Rahangdale, who was recording a video clip of the incident.
Constable Seriously Injured, Accused Arrested
Head constable Rahangdale suffered severe injuries in the incident and was initially taken to the district hospital for treatment. Surgical specialist Dr Shubham Lilhare said several ribs on the left side of the constable’s body were fractured, raising concerns of possible lung injuries. He was also experiencing difficulty in breathing.
Doctors said CT scan reports confirmed there was no internal bleeding. After primary treatment and stabilisation, the injured policeman was referred to Gondia, Maharashtra, for better medical care.
Following the incident, police acted swiftly and arrested the accused tractor driver. Further investigation into the matter is underway.
Balaghat Zone Inspector General Lalit Shakyawar said police had reached the spot after receiving information about illegal sand mining when members of the sand mafia attacked the police team using a tractor. He confirmed that head constable Rajeshwar Rahangdale was seriously injured after being run over and has been referred to Gondia for treatment.
Questions Raised Over Growing Sand Mafia's Menace
The incident has triggered outrage in the region and raised serious questions about the growing influence of sand mafias in Balaghat. Locals are questioning whether the fear of law has vanished completely and whether the mafias have become so fearless that they can openly attack police personnel.
The incident has been widely condemned, with people demanding strict action against the accused to ensure such attacks do not recur.
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