Ban On Local Extraction: Sand From Bihar, Jharkhand With Fake Challans Enters Bengal's Birbhum
A local BJP leader said the police have been informed about the matter and the party is striving to put an end to the trade.
Published : September 14, 2026 at 2:12 PM IST
Rampurhat: A blanket ban on sand extraction from riverbeds across Birbhum district in West Bengal during the monsoon has led to truckloads of sand being brought from states like Bihar and Jharkhand with fake challans.
A faction of the Rampurhat unit of BJP has been vocal about this issue and has brought the illegal sand trade under the nose of the administration to the attention of the police.
On July 31, district magistrate Dhaval Jain issued a notification imposing a complete ban on sand extraction from riverbeds across Birbhum, effective from August 1 and a ban on sand transportation within the district was also enforced.
Despite the order, sand-laden dumpers and lorries from other states are entering the district via the Jharkhand border at Rampurhat. Vehicles registered in Bihar and Jharkhand are also passing through Birbhum for Murshidabad and Malda.
This trade relies on the use of fake challans, and scanning the QR codes on them yields no information. A valid QR on a government challan reveals comprehensive details like the vehicle owner's name, barcode number, phone number, vehicle registration number, and the sand's route (origin and destination), as well as the challan's validity period.
When asked, drivers of these vehicles said the quality of sand in Birbhum is good. "Since local sand operations are suspended, we are bringing sand from Bihar and Jharkhand for unloading in Birbhum and Murshidabad. We possess the necessary challans," a driver said.
Expressing concern over the issue, Manoj Let, a BJP leader from Rampurhat, said the Chief Minister and state BJP president have directed that action be taken wherever corruption is detected and the administration has received similar instructions.
"While sand is available in Birbhum, supplies are still being brought in from Jharkhand. We intercepted these vehicles and alerted the administration. Illegal sand trucks are coming from Bihar and Jharkhand, and the QR codes on their challans do not match the systems of either Bengal or Jharkhand. As BJP workers, we are striving to put an end to the rampant illegal sand trade in Birbhum," he said.
Birbhum Superintendent of Police (SP) Vidit Raj Bhundesh stated that the police are vigilant and the matter will be looked into.
Sand is extracted round the year from the beds of rivers like Ajay, Dwarka, Mayurakshi, Bakreshwar, and Brahmani. While some extractions are done under official leases, there are hundreds of unauthorised sand-loading points along these rivers.
Although there is a strict administrative ban on sand extraction from the historic Kopai River, the trade continues covertly throughout the year.
Birbhum has been plagued by numerous complaints regarding the illegal sand trade for over 15 years, with frequent clashes, bombings, scuffles, and protests over the control of illegal sand-loading points.
The looting of sand worth crores of rupees is nothing new in the district. Although there has been a change in the government, the pattern of illegal sand trading remains virtually unchanged. It is evident that the illegal sand trade involving other states continues in this 'red-soil' district.
Immediately after entering office, the BJP government announced that the illegal sand trade would be curbed. Higher Education Minister and Suri MLA Jagannath Chattopadhyay had stated that sand smuggling would be halted and the trade would be conducted officially, ensuring consumers could purchase sand at lower prices.
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