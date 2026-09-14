ETV Bharat / state

Ban On Local Extraction: Sand From Bihar, Jharkhand With Fake Challans Enters Bengal's Birbhum

Sand is extracted round the year from the beds of rivers like Ajay, Dwarka, Mayurakshi, Bakreshwar, and Brahmani. ( ETV Bharat )

Rampurhat: A blanket ban on sand extraction from riverbeds across Birbhum district in West Bengal during the monsoon has led to truckloads of sand being brought from states like Bihar and Jharkhand with fake challans.

A faction of the Rampurhat unit of BJP has been vocal about this issue and has brought the illegal sand trade under the nose of the administration to the attention of the police.

On July 31, district magistrate Dhaval Jain issued a notification imposing a complete ban on sand extraction from riverbeds across Birbhum, effective from August 1 and a ban on sand transportation within the district was also enforced.

Despite the order, sand-laden dumpers and lorries from other states are entering the district via the Jharkhand border at Rampurhat. Vehicles registered in Bihar and Jharkhand are also passing through Birbhum for Murshidabad and Malda.

This trade relies on the use of fake challans, and scanning the QR codes on them yields no information. A valid QR on a government challan reveals comprehensive details like the vehicle owner's name, barcode number, phone number, vehicle registration number, and the sand's route (origin and destination), as well as the challan's validity period.

When asked, drivers of these vehicles said the quality of sand in Birbhum is good. "Since local sand operations are suspended, we are bringing sand from Bihar and Jharkhand for unloading in Birbhum and Murshidabad. We possess the necessary challans," a driver said.

Expressing concern over the issue, Manoj Let, a BJP leader from Rampurhat, said the Chief Minister and state BJP president have directed that action be taken wherever corruption is detected and the administration has received similar instructions.