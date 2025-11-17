Sand Artist Madhurendra Carves PM Modi, Nitish Kumar's Images On Peepal Leaf After NDA's Bihar Victory
Madhurendra said that the images with intricate detail about the two political figures symbollise 'gratitude toward the state's progress, leadership, and democracy'.
Published : November 17, 2025 at 3:34 PM IST
Bhagalpur: Following the National Democratic Alliances(NDA) sweeping victory in the just concluded Bihar Assembly Election 2025, acclaimed sand artist Madhurendra has conveyed a special message through his unique art.
Madhurendra has created a miniature depiction of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on a peepal leaf, which is going viral on social media.
The artwork, shared by the artist, features the figures of both leaders with exquisite detail. The leaf reads "Our Pride CM, PM" and "Thank You Bihar" at the bottom. The message reflects the artist's positive sentiments towards the people of Bihar besides leadership, and democracy ahead of the election results.
Madhurendra said that the artwork in the backdrop of peaceful conclusion of Bihar elections, the special artwork symbolizes “gratitude toward the state's progress, leadership, and democracy”.
The artist's unique art has attracted the attention of art lovers as well as the general public. Carving such intricate detail on a peepal leaf is extremely challenging, but Madhurendra has accomplished it with ease and excellence. Sand artist Madhurendra has repeatedly raised awareness through his artwork, conveying important messages to the public.
Previously, on August 15th, Madhurendra created a magnificent artwork for Prime Minister Modi's 'Tiranga in Every Home Campaign'. He also welcomed PM Modi in Bhagalpur by creating an artwork made of 2000 kilograms of sand. Following 'Operation Sindoor' by the armed forces to avenge the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack, he painted a picture of PM Modi and wrote "Thank you, Modiji."
