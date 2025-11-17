ETV Bharat / state

Sand Artist Madhurendra Carves PM Modi, Nitish Kumar's Images On Peepal Leaf After NDA's Bihar Victory

Bhagalpur: Following the National Democratic Alliances(NDA) sweeping victory in the just concluded Bihar Assembly Election 2025, acclaimed sand artist Madhurendra has conveyed a special message through his unique art.

Madhurendra has created a miniature depiction of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on a peepal leaf, which is going viral on social media.

The artwork, shared by the artist, features the figures of both leaders with exquisite detail. The leaf reads "Our Pride CM, PM" and "Thank You Bihar" at the bottom. The message reflects the artist's positive sentiments towards the people of Bihar besides leadership, and democracy ahead of the election results.