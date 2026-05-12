ETV Bharat / state

BJP Slams Udhayanidhi Stalin Over Fresh Anti-Sanatan Remarks

Chennai: The BJP slammed DMK leader Udhayanidhi Stalin on Tuesday over his renewed attack on Sanatan Dharma, accusing him and other opposition parties of indulging in "Sanatan hatred" for the sake of vote-bank politics.

The saffron party's reaction came after Udhayanidhi Stalin on Tuesday called for the "abolition" of Sanatan Dharma, claiming that it divides people, repeating the controversial remarks he made in September 2023.

In a video posted on X, BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla said despite the DMK's poll defeat in Tamil Nadu, Udhayanidhi Stalin has once again returned to what he "does best -- insulting and spreading hatred against Sanatan".

"He has now said in the Assembly that Sanatan should be exterminated. The last time he made similar remarks, even the Supreme Court had described those as hate speech," Poonawalla said.

He alleged that former Tamil Nadu chief minister M K Stalin had not acted against his son over the earlier row and instead, promoted him as the deputy chief minister, while the Congress had not condemned the remarks as well.

"Even after electoral setbacks and despite their anti-Hindu and anti-Sanatan world view being rejected by people, there is no learning. He continues to insult Sanatan even now," the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader said.