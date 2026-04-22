Samrat's First Cabinet As CM Bans Land Transaction And Construction Activities In 11 Towns And Cities In Bihar
22 agendas were taken up and approved in the first Cabinet meeting chaired by Bihar Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary.
By Dev Raj
Published : April 22, 2026 at 9:15 PM IST
Patna: The Bihar government approved the creation of 11 townships along with their recommended 'special' and ‘core’ areas on Wednesday and banned the sale, purchase, transfer, development and construction of buildings with immediate effect in 11 towns of the state, including Patna.
The decision was taken at the first cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary in the state capital, indicating the push for planned urban growth in a state where around 88 per cent of over 13 crore population resides in rural areas.
Bihar Deputy Chief Ministers Vijay Kumar Choudhary and Bijendra Prasad Yadav also attended the meeting in which 22 agendas were taken up and approved. The Bihar cabinet has only three members, including chief minister Samrat, at present. It is expected to be expanded after the Assembly polls in West Bengal and Tamil Nadu are over.
The towns affected by the decision include Patna, Sonepur, Gayaji, Darbhanga, Saharsa, Purnea, Munger, Muzaffarpur, Chhapra, Bhagalpur, and Sitamarhi (Sitapuram). The decision has been taken under the provisions of the Bihar Urban Planning and Development Act, 2012.
According to the cabinet note presented by Urban Planning and Housing Department (UDHD), the sale, purchase, transfer and construction work has been stopped in Patna, Sonepur, Gayaji, Darbhanga, Saharsa, Purnea, and Munger until March 31, 2027 to notify masterplans (zonal plan in Patna's case) for special area and core area of earmarked townships that will be developed.
Similarly, land transactions and construction activities have been banned in Muzaffarpur, Chhapra, Bhagalpur and Sitamarhi till June 30, 2027, to facilitate the expansion of the special and core areas of the townships to be developed, as well as, notify masterplans for them.
"Development of townships in the state will facilitate planned urbanisation and masterplan-based development. It will create new centres of economic activities, bring structural change in the economy, create new employment opportunities, and provide high-quality civic amenities to the citizens. The satellite townships will ease the pressure on the present towns, ensure planned urban expansion and lead to an increase in private and institutional investments," stated the cabinet note prepared by UDHD principal secretary Vinay Kumar.
In another major decision, the cabinet approved the selection of central public sector unit (PSU) RITES Limited as the agency to provide consultation, prepare detailed project reports (DPRs) and provide other necessary suggestions for constructing greenfield airports at Sonepur (Saran district) and Ajgaibinath Dham (Bhagalpur district).
The cabinet accorded administrative approval of Rs 5.06 crore as fees for RITES Limited, which will also obtain ‘in principle approval’ from the civil aviation ministry, oversee tender processes, and provide technical assistance.
The Samrat-led cabinet also approved the initiative to provide land and house registration services to people aged 80 or above at their residences. This was announced by former Chief Minister Nitish Kumar as part of his ‘seven resolves for developed Bihar – III,’ which falls under the steps intended to enhance the ‘ease of living’ for the state's residents.
In another major step, the cabinet approved the proposal to upgrade 75 ITIs into state-of-the-art training institutions under the Centre-sponsored scheme ‘Prime Minister Skilling and Employability Transformation Through Upgraded ITI or PM-SETU at a cost of Rs 3615 crore. The state will have to contribute 33 per cent of the amount or Rs 1193 crore as its share.
Another decision pertains to developing the areas around Baba Hariharnath Temple on the lines of the Kashi-Vishwanath Corridor at Varanasi at a cost of Rs 680 crore. The government will also transfer 15 acres of land at Tarapur in Munger district to develop tourism, cultural and religious facilities. Incidentally, Samrat represents the Tarapur Assembly constituency.
The cabinet also approved the agenda to consider collective or group road accident as a disaster of ‘special local nature’. The kin of the people killed in them and those who are injured would be provided ex-gratia as per the process and money fixed by the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF).
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