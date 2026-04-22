ETV Bharat / state

Samrat's First Cabinet As CM Bans Land Transaction And Construction Activities In 11 Towns And Cities In Bihar

Patna: The Bihar government approved the creation of 11 townships along with their recommended 'special' and ‘core’ areas on Wednesday and banned the sale, purchase, transfer, development and construction of buildings with immediate effect in 11 towns of the state, including Patna.

The decision was taken at the first cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary in the state capital, indicating the push for planned urban growth in a state where around 88 per cent of over 13 crore population resides in rural areas.

Bihar Deputy Chief Ministers Vijay Kumar Choudhary and Bijendra Prasad Yadav also attended the meeting in which 22 agendas were taken up and approved. The Bihar cabinet has only three members, including chief minister Samrat, at present. It is expected to be expanded after the Assembly polls in West Bengal and Tamil Nadu are over.

The towns affected by the decision include Patna, Sonepur, Gayaji, Darbhanga, Saharsa, Purnea, Munger, Muzaffarpur, Chhapra, Bhagalpur, and Sitamarhi (Sitapuram). The decision has been taken under the provisions of the Bihar Urban Planning and Development Act, 2012.

According to the cabinet note presented by Urban Planning and Housing Department (UDHD), the sale, purchase, transfer and construction work has been stopped in Patna, Sonepur, Gayaji, Darbhanga, Saharsa, Purnea, and Munger until March 31, 2027 to notify masterplans (zonal plan in Patna's case) for special area and core area of earmarked townships that will be developed.

Similarly, land transactions and construction activities have been banned in Muzaffarpur, Chhapra, Bhagalpur and Sitamarhi till June 30, 2027, to facilitate the expansion of the special and core areas of the townships to be developed, as well as, notify masterplans for them.

"Development of townships in the state will facilitate planned urbanisation and masterplan-based development. It will create new centres of economic activities, bring structural change in the economy, create new employment opportunities, and provide high-quality civic amenities to the citizens. The satellite townships will ease the pressure on the present towns, ensure planned urban expansion and lead to an increase in private and institutional investments," stated the cabinet note prepared by UDHD principal secretary Vinay Kumar.