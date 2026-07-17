Samrat Congratulates Bihar Student For Securing 4th Rank In NEET-UG Exam
Ayush Bhalotia secured an all-India rank of 4, the top among those who appeared in the examination from Bihar.
Published : July 17, 2026 at 1:07 PM IST
Patna: Bihar Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary on Friday congratulated a student from Nawada district for securing fourth rank in the NEET-UG examination, the medical entrance test, and wished him a “bright and successful future".
Ayush Bhalotia secured an all-India rank of 4, the top among those who appeared in the examination from Bihar.
“Heartiest congratulations to Bihar's talented student Ayush Bhalotia for securing the top rank in the state and All India Rank-4 in the NEET-UG examination. This achievement is a manifestation of your hard work, discipline, dedication, and commitment to excellence,” Choudhary wrote on X.
नीट-यूजी परीक्षा में बिहार के प्रतिभाशाली छात्र आयुष भालोटिया को राज्य में शीर्ष स्थान तथा अखिल भारतीय रैंक (AIR-4) प्राप्त करने पर हार्दिक बधाई।— Samrat Choudhary (@samrat4bjp) July 17, 2026
आपकी यह उपलब्धि अथक परिश्रम, अनुशासन, समर्पण और उत्कृष्टता के प्रति आपकी प्रतिबद्धता का प्रेरणादायक उदाहरण है। मुझे विश्वास है कि आप… pic.twitter.com/ZKKPjaUgDj
He expressed confidence that Bhalotia’s talent and spirit of service will bring glory to the nation and society in the field of medicine. “Best wishes for your bright, successful and auspicious future,” the Bihar CM said.
The crucial exam conducted on May 9 was cancelled by the National Testing Agency on May 12 amid allegations of paper leak. The CBI is investigating the matter.
The exam was re-conducted on June 21. A total of 11.21 lakh candidates qualified the re-entrance exam this year, the National Testing Agency announced on Thursday.
The joint toppers from Punjab and Haryana secured 715 out of 720 marks, while Bhalotia got 710.