ETV Bharat / state

Samrat Congratulates Bihar Student For Securing 4th Rank In NEET-UG Exam

Patna: Bihar Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary on Friday congratulated a student from Nawada district for securing fourth rank in the NEET-UG examination, the medical entrance test, and wished him a “bright and successful future".

Ayush Bhalotia secured an all-India rank of 4, the top among those who appeared in the examination from Bihar.

“Heartiest congratulations to Bihar's talented student Ayush Bhalotia for securing the top rank in the state and All India Rank-4 in the NEET-UG examination. This achievement is a manifestation of your hard work, discipline, dedication, and commitment to excellence,” Choudhary wrote on X.