Samrat Choudhary Takes Oath As Bihar's First BJP Chief Minister; JD(U) Gets 2 Deputy CMs
Nitish's son Nishant was to take oath as one of the two deputy CMs. JD(U) sources said he refused, citing his inexperience in governance.
By Dev Raj
Published : April 15, 2026 at 11:17 AM IST
Patna: Senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Samrat Choudhary was sworn in as the 24th chief minister of Bihar on Wednesday. Governor, Lieutenant General (retired) Syed Ata Hasnain, administered the oath of office and secrecy to him at a ceremony conducted at the Lok Bhavan (formerly Raj Bhavan in the state capital.
With this, the BJP got its first chief minister in the eastern state, despite being in power as a part of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) since 2005, albeit with a couple of interregnums between 2013–2017 and 2022–2024.
Senior Janata Dal (United) or JD(U) leaders – Vijay Kumar Choudhary and Bijendra Prasad Yadav – also took oath as ministers on the occasion. They are tipped to become the deputy chief ministers.
Previously, former chief minister Nitish Kumar’s son Nishant Kumar was to take oath as one of the two deputy chief ministers. JD(U) sources said that he refused, citing his inexperience in governance and sought more time to learn the ropes.
The swearing-in started with the national song Vande Mataram, followed by the national anthem. Bihar chief secretary Pratyaya Amrit conducted the ceremony.
Nitish and several senior leaders of his JD(U) were present at the oath ceremony. Senior BJP leaders, including party president Nitin Nabin, Union health, chemical and fertiliser minister JP Nadda, Union agriculture minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, party national general secretary (organisation) BL Santhosh, national general secretary and Bihar in-charge Vinod Tawde, Bihar unit president Sanjay Saraogi and others were also present on the occasion.
Article 164(1A) of the Constitution of India limits the size of the council of ministers in a state to 15 percent of the total members of the legislative assembly. Accordingly, Bihar, which has a 243-member Assembly, can have a maximum of 36 ministers.
With the swearing-in of Samrat, Vijay and Bijendra, 33 positions in the cabinet will remain vacant. Further expansion is expected after the West Bengal and Tamil Nadu Assembly elections. Sources said that the other ministers would be inducted sometime in May.
लोकभवन में माननीय राज्यपाल श्री सैय्यद अता हसनैन जी से एनडीए के वरिष्ठ नेताओं की उपस्थिति में माननीय श्री @samrat4bjp जी ने नई सरकार बनाने का दावा प्रस्तुत किया।— BJP Bihar (@BJP4Bihar) April 14, 2026
जनसमर्थन की ताकत और मजबूत नेतृत्व के साथ बिहार अब विकास, सुशासन और समृद्धि के नए दौर में प्रवेश करने को तैयार है।… pic.twitter.com/y3N5logxGj
The BJP, JD(U), Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas), Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular), and Rashtriya Lok Morcha are allies and members of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in Bihar. Their leaders will discuss the power-sharing formula in the state, including the number of cabinet berths and the departments.
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