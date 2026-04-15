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Samrat Choudhary Takes Oath As Bihar's First BJP Chief Minister; JD(U) Gets 2 Deputy CMs

Nitish's son Nishant was to take oath as one of the two deputy CMs. JD(U) sources said he refused, citing his inexperience in governance.

Samrat Choudhary Takes Oath As BJPs First Bihar Chief Minister JDU Gets 2 Deputy CMs
Samrat Choudhary Takes Oath As Bihar's First BJP Chief Minister (YT/Bihar I&PR Dept)
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By Dev Raj

Published : April 15, 2026 at 11:17 AM IST

2 Min Read
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Patna: Senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Samrat Choudhary was sworn in as the 24th chief minister of Bihar on Wednesday. Governor, Lieutenant General (retired) Syed Ata Hasnain, administered the oath of office and secrecy to him at a ceremony conducted at the Lok Bhavan (formerly Raj Bhavan in the state capital.

With this, the BJP got its first chief minister in the eastern state, despite being in power as a part of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) since 2005, albeit with a couple of interregnums between 2013–2017 and 2022–2024.

Senior Janata Dal (United) or JD(U) leaders – Vijay Kumar Choudhary and Bijendra Prasad Yadav – also took oath as ministers on the occasion. They are tipped to become the deputy chief ministers.

Previously, former chief minister Nitish Kumar’s son Nishant Kumar was to take oath as one of the two deputy chief ministers. JD(U) sources said that he refused, citing his inexperience in governance and sought more time to learn the ropes.

The swearing-in started with the national song Vande Mataram, followed by the national anthem. Bihar chief secretary Pratyaya Amrit conducted the ceremony.

Nitish and several senior leaders of his JD(U) were present at the oath ceremony. Senior BJP leaders, including party president Nitin Nabin, Union health, chemical and fertiliser minister JP Nadda, Union agriculture minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, party national general secretary (organisation) BL Santhosh, national general secretary and Bihar in-charge Vinod Tawde, Bihar unit president Sanjay Saraogi and others were also present on the occasion.

samrat-choudhary-takes-oath-as-bjps-first-bihar-chief-minister-jdu-gets-2-deputy-cms
Nitish Kumar greets Samrat Choudhary during the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) legislators' meeting, in Patna, Tuesday, April 14, 2026. (PTI)

Article 164(1A) of the Constitution of India limits the size of the council of ministers in a state to 15 percent of the total members of the legislative assembly. Accordingly, Bihar, which has a 243-member Assembly, can have a maximum of 36 ministers.

With the swearing-in of Samrat, Vijay and Bijendra, 33 positions in the cabinet will remain vacant. Further expansion is expected after the West Bengal and Tamil Nadu Assembly elections. Sources said that the other ministers would be inducted sometime in May.

The BJP, JD(U), Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas), Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular), and Rashtriya Lok Morcha are allies and members of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in Bihar. Their leaders will discuss the power-sharing formula in the state, including the number of cabinet berths and the departments.

Read More:

  1. Nitish Raj Comes To An End In Bihar - Successes, Failures And Verdict
  2. The Rise Of Samrat Choudhary - Being Dropped From Cabinet To Bihar's Next Chief Minister
  3. Nitish Kumar's Last Cabinet Meeting Turns Emotional; He Assures Ministers Of Continued Guidance

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SAMRAT CHOUDHARY
BIHAR CM
BJP BIHAR CHIEF MINISTER
NITISH KUMAR

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