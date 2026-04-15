ETV Bharat / state

Samrat Choudhary Takes Oath As Bihar's First BJP Chief Minister; JD(U) Gets 2 Deputy CMs

Patna: Senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Samrat Choudhary was sworn in as the 24th chief minister of Bihar on Wednesday. Governor, Lieutenant General (retired) Syed Ata Hasnain, administered the oath of office and secrecy to him at a ceremony conducted at the Lok Bhavan (formerly Raj Bhavan in the state capital.

With this, the BJP got its first chief minister in the eastern state, despite being in power as a part of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) since 2005, albeit with a couple of interregnums between 2013–2017 and 2022–2024.

Senior Janata Dal (United) or JD(U) leaders – Vijay Kumar Choudhary and Bijendra Prasad Yadav – also took oath as ministers on the occasion. They are tipped to become the deputy chief ministers.

Previously, former chief minister Nitish Kumar’s son Nishant Kumar was to take oath as one of the two deputy chief ministers. JD(U) sources said that he refused, citing his inexperience in governance and sought more time to learn the ropes.