ETV Bharat / state

SP Rebels MLAs Join BJP At Amethi Event; Irani Targets Gandhi Family

BJP Uttar Pradesh president Pankaj Chaudhary and BJP national general secretary Smriti Irani attend a programme to induct three rebel Samajwadi Party MLAs into the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Gauriganj, Amethi district, Uttar Pradesh, on Wednesday, October 14, 2026 ( IANS )

Amethi: Three rebel Samajwadi Party MLAs, including one from Gauriganj in Amethi, joined the BJP on Wednesday in the presence of Union Minister and Uttar Pradesh BJP president Pankaj Chaudhary and party national general secretary Smriti Irani.

Addressing a BJP membership programme in Gauriganj, the Amethi district headquarters, Irani alleged that the Congress is creating an atmosphere of anarchy in the country by targeting the Election Commission and attempting to undermine democracy.

She alleged that the Congress wanted to make its "Yuvraj" a "Shehanshah" and claimed that even if the party brought together several opposition parties, it would not succeed. She was speaking after Samajwadi Party rebel MLAs Rakesh Pratap Singh from Gauriganj, Abhay Singh from Gosaiganj and Vinod Chaturvedi from Kalpi joined the BJP.

Chaudhary asserted that the BJP would secure a decisive victory in the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, not only in Amethi and Rae Bareli but across the state, and form the government for a third consecutive term.

"The Gandhi family does not have the courage to contest elections alone in Amethi and has to take the support of the Samajwadi Party," Irani said, noting that Congress had lost nine consecutive elections in Uttar Pradesh where it had not been in power since 1989.

"The BJP's every worker is ready to give a befitting reply to attempts to undermine democracy," she said, accusing the Congress of using the Election Commission as a political tool.

Praising the BJP governments at the Centre and in Uttar Pradesh, Irani said Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had established a direct connect with people rather than practising dynastic politics.

Amethi, long considered a Congress bastion and represented by members of the Gandhi family for decades, witnessed a major political shift in 2019 when Smriti Irani defeated then Congress president Rahul Gandhi. However, in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Irani lost the seat to Congress candidate Kishori Lal Sharma, a longtime Gandhi family loyalist.

Chaudhary, addressing the gathering, said India did not belong to any individual or family and claimed that caste-based and dynastic politics was on the decline. He said the three MLAs had joined the BJP because they felt suffocated in their previous political environment.