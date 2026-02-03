ETV Bharat / state

Same-Sex Couple From Moradabad And Rampur Seek Police Protection After Temple Marriage

Moradabad: Two young women, one from Moradabad district and the other from neighbouring Rampur, fell in love and later got married at a temple. After their families initiated legal action, the two women approached the police station, stating that they were married and seeking police protection.

Superintendent of Police (Rural) Kunwar Akash Singh said that both women have been sent to a One-Stop Centre. He added that their statements have been recorded before a magistrate and that further legal action will be taken strictly in accordance with the court’s instructions.

According to the police, the two first met when the Moradabad woman, a resident of the Bhagatpur police station area, visited her aunt’s house in Rampur. During the visit, she befriended a woman living across the street. What began as a brief acquaintance soon developed into a relationship, leading the two to marry in a temple.