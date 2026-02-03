Same-Sex Couple From Moradabad And Rampur Seek Police Protection After Temple Marriage
After families filed missing complaints, the women approached police seeking protection and were sent to a One-Stop Centre pending court directions.
Published : February 3, 2026 at 11:54 PM IST
Moradabad: Two young women, one from Moradabad district and the other from neighbouring Rampur, fell in love and later got married at a temple. After their families initiated legal action, the two women approached the police station, stating that they were married and seeking police protection.
Superintendent of Police (Rural) Kunwar Akash Singh said that both women have been sent to a One-Stop Centre. He added that their statements have been recorded before a magistrate and that further legal action will be taken strictly in accordance with the court’s instructions.
According to the police, the two first met when the Moradabad woman, a resident of the Bhagatpur police station area, visited her aunt’s house in Rampur. During the visit, she befriended a woman living across the street. What began as a brief acquaintance soon developed into a relationship, leading the two to marry in a temple.
Following this, the families of both women lodged missing person complaints at their respective police stations. The two later went to the Bilari police station and informed the police about their marriage. They also sought police protection, claiming that their lives were under threat from their families.
SP Singh said that both women have expressed their desire to live together. He confirmed that the police have sent them to a One-Stop Centre and recorded their statements before a magistrate. Further action will be taken based on the directions of the court, and the police will comply with whatever orders are issued after the judicial process is completed.