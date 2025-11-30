ETV Bharat / state

Five Of A Family Killed As Bus Hits Auto-Rickshaw In Uttar Pradesh's Moradabad

Moradabad: Five members of the same family were killed after a bus hit a tempo in Uttar Pradesh's Moradabad. Two others, including a girl, were also seriously injured in the incident.

The accident occurred around 3 pm on Sunday at the Zero Point in the Mundapande area on the Delhi-Lucknow Highway.

Auto driver Mati alias Sanju, son of Munna Singh, a resident of Abdullahpur Kundarki, was on his way to attend a wedding ceremony in Rafatpur Katghar with his family. A speeding roadways bus coming from the opposite direction hit the auto-rickshaw at the Zero Point in the Mundapande area.

In the accident, all five people sitting in the back seat of the auto died on the spot. Soon after the incident, chaos ensued and people informed police. With the help of residents, the police transported all those trapped in the autos to the hospital. Doctors there declared five of them dead.