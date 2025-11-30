Five Of A Family Killed As Bus Hits Auto-Rickshaw In Uttar Pradesh's Moradabad
The occupants of the auto-rickshaw were enroute to a wedding when the three- wheeler was hit a bus on Delhi-Lucknow highway.
Moradabad: Five members of the same family were killed after a bus hit a tempo in Uttar Pradesh's Moradabad. Two others, including a girl, were also seriously injured in the incident.
The accident occurred around 3 pm on Sunday at the Zero Point in the Mundapande area on the Delhi-Lucknow Highway.
Auto driver Mati alias Sanju, son of Munna Singh, a resident of Abdullahpur Kundarki, was on his way to attend a wedding ceremony in Rafatpur Katghar with his family. A speeding roadways bus coming from the opposite direction hit the auto-rickshaw at the Zero Point in the Mundapande area.
In the accident, all five people sitting in the back seat of the auto died on the spot. Soon after the incident, chaos ensued and people informed police. With the help of residents, the police transported all those trapped in the autos to the hospital. Doctors there declared five of them dead.
City superintendent of police Kumar Ranveer Singh stated that some people were travelling to a wedding in an auto. The occupants were residents of Abdullahpur, Kundarki police station. "A bus collided with the auto. Five people died in the accident, while two others were injured. All the victims were from the same family," Singh said.
According to the police, the bus that collided came from the Meerut depot. The deceased were identified as Suman (30), Seema (35), Sanju Singh (30), Abhay (15), and Aarti (20).
Meanwhile, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, who has taken cognisance of the road accident, expressed his condolences. He has directed officials to immediately reach the scene, expedite relief operations, and provide proper treatment to the injured.
