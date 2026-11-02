ETV Bharat / state

Sambhar Lake Sees Sharp Decline In Migratory Birds As Water Levels Fall

Jaipur: Sambhar Lake, Rajasthan’s largest inland saltwater lake and a preferred winter destination for migratory birds, is witnessing a decline in the arrival of foreign avian visitors this year. With the onset of winter, the lake is awaiting the arrival of migratory birds, but their numbers are lower than last year.

Spread across 240 square kilometres, a large portion of Sambhar Lake has dried up. Only a limited number of flamingos have arrived so far, far fewer than those recorded during the previous winter. The shortfall in rainfall during this year's monsoon in the lake's catchment area, has been identified as the primary reason behind the situation.

Sambhar Lake Sees Sharp Decline in Migratory Birds as Water Levels Fall (ETV Bharat)

Due to inadequate rainfall, water could not reach large sections of the lake. The rainwater that had accumulated in some areas has also dried up. Consequently, migratory birds travelling thousands of kilometres to reach Sambhar Lake are facing a shortage of suitable natural habitats and food.

Birds may now seek refuge in smaller water bodies surrounding the lake. The decline in their numbers could also affect the arrival of birdwatchers and tourists. Meanwhile, the Forest Department has stepped up surveillance to prevent the spread of avian botulism. A monthly census of migratory birds will be conducted from October to February.

Bird expert Gaurav Dadheech said the migration of winter visitors had begun with the onset of the season, but their arrival at Sambhar Lake had been below expectations.

Sambhar Lake Sees Sharp Decline in Migratory Birds as Water Levels Fall (ETV Bharat)

He said Rajasthan, including the Sambhar Lake catchment area, received less rainfall during the monsoon this year. As a result, large sections of the lake have dried up, with only around 20 per cent of its area retaining some water.

According to Dadheech, nearly 90 per cent of the lake was filled with water last year. This favourable condition attracted a record number of migratory birds, surpassing the numbers recorded over several previous years.

Dadheech said only 15-20 per cent of the lake area currently has water. Although lesser and greater flamingos, along with several species of ducks, have started arriving with the migration season, the shortage of water has created challenges for their survival.

The birds are struggling to find safe habitats and adequate food within the lake and are therefore exploring smaller water bodies in the surrounding areas.

The impact of water scarcity is becoming evident in the migration pattern, particularly in the declining number of flamingos arriving at the lake.

In October last year, around 300,000-400,000 flamingos were recorded at Sambhar Lake. This year, however, only around 5,000-7,000 flamingos have been spotted in some sections of the lake.

Dadheech said the shortage of rainfall had affected the migration of flamingos and other migratory bird species. He added that the growing presence of migratory birds in recent years had attracted an increasing number of birdwatchers and tourists to Sambhar.

Sambhar Lake Sees Sharp Decline in Migratory Birds as Water Levels Fall (ETV Bharat)

Tourist arrivals at Sambhar have increased over the past three years. Last year, lakhs of visitors travelled to the lake to watch flamingos. A huge number of tourists also visited the region during the Sambhar Festival organised by the Tourism Department.

The decline in migratory bird numbers this year could affect tourism in the region.

Dadheech said Naliasar Lake, located a short distance from Sambhar Lake, and the water body near Dadu Dayal Ji's Chhatri still have water. These locations could witness an increase in flamingo numbers and attract more birdwatchers and tourists.

According to Dadheech, the shortage of water at Sambhar Lake is directly affecting both the arrival and return migration of birds.