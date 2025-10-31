Sambhar Lake Bird Deaths Return: Toxic Pollution, Avian Botulism Threaten Rajasthan’s Migratory Avian Hotspot
Local experts fear a repeat of the 2019 tragedy, when thousands of migratory birds died under similar circumstances, drawing global attention to lake’s deteriorating condition.
Published : October 31, 2025 at 4:38 PM IST
Didwana-Kuchaman: The death of migratory birds in the famous Sambhar Lake, located in the Nawa area of Didwana-Kuchaman district, has alarmed. The administration swung into action after receiving reports of the discovery of carcasses of migratory birds in the lake.
In response, the district administration officials hurriedly called an emergency meeting on Friday. The officials of the Forest Department, Animal Husbandry Department, refinery management, and environmental experts will attend the meeting.
Earlier, local experts visited the lake and found several injured and dead birds. Preliminary investigations suggest that the incident is the fallout of chemical pollution in the lake.
According to sources, waste from some salt refineries in the Nawa area is being dumped openly on the lake shore, causing toxic chemicals to mix into the lake water, potentially causing harm to the birds.
A few years ago, similar pollution caused the deaths of thousands of migratory birds, attracting national and international attention. This time, there's a danger of the same situation being repeated.
According to experts, Sambhar Lake could once again become a bird graveyard. A team of expert doctors from Jaipur are expected to arrive in Nawa to inspect the spot.
Local veterinarians said the cause of death of these birds is a virus called avian botulism. In previous years, over 30,000 migratory birds have died due to a similar infection.
Dr Moti Chaudhary, a veterinary doctor in Nawa, said, "After examining all the dead birds, we found that all of them died due to symptoms similar to avian botulism."
He explained that the disease has just surfaced, but it's crucial to properly dispose of the dead birds at the right places so that infection does not spread.
"If this isn't done, millions of birds will die. There are four symptoms seen in affected birds. The first is lake paralysis, the second is wing paralysis, the third is torticle of the neck, and the fourth is total nictitating membrane damage. This causes the neck to bend and swell, leading to the bird's death," he added.
