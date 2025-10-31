ETV Bharat / state

Sambhar Lake Bird Deaths Return: Toxic Pollution, Avian Botulism Threaten Rajasthan’s Migratory Avian Hotspot

Didwana-Kuchaman: The death of migratory birds in the famous Sambhar Lake, located in the Nawa area of ​​Didwana-Kuchaman district, has alarmed. The administration swung into action after receiving reports of the discovery of carcasses of migratory birds in the lake.

In response, the district administration officials hurriedly called an emergency meeting on Friday. The officials of the Forest Department, Animal Husbandry Department, refinery management, and environmental experts will attend the meeting.

Earlier, local experts visited the lake and found several injured and dead birds. Preliminary investigations suggest that the incident is the fallout of chemical pollution in the lake.

According to sources, waste from some salt refineries in the Nawa area is being dumped openly on the lake shore, causing toxic chemicals to mix into the lake water, potentially causing harm to the birds.