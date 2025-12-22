ETV Bharat / state

Police Solve Mystery Of Human Remains In Polythene Bag Found In Sambhal, Arrest Three

Sambhal: Police have solved the mystery of the human remains found in a polythene bag seven days ago in the Chandausi Kotwali area of Sambhal in Uttar Pradesh. What has come to light is a horrific act of a wife and her lover, after their illicit affair was discovered. Police have arrested the wife and two others, and are currently interrogating them.

According to Chandausi Kotwali Station House Officer Anuj Kumar Tomar, on December 15, human remains were found in a polythene bag outside the Eidgah on Patroa Road. The bag contained severed hands, feet, and pieces of flesh. The name 'Rahul' was tattooed on one of the hands. Attempts were made to identify the body based on this, but without success for several days.

During this time, information about the disappearance of Rahul, a resident of Chunni, came to light. Based on this, an investigation was launched, which revealed that Rahul of Chunni had been murdered.

According to SHO Tomar, the initial investigation revealed the suspicious role of Rahul's wife, Ruby. Based on this, she was taken into custody and interrogated over several rounds, in which, the police pieced together the horrific story from her contradictory statements.