Police Solve Mystery Of Human Remains In Polythene Bag Found In Sambhal, Arrest Three
Wife of deceased and two others arrested. Cops allege that husband had discovered wife's illicit relationship, as daughter turns witness.
Published : December 22, 2025 at 3:55 PM IST
Sambhal: Police have solved the mystery of the human remains found in a polythene bag seven days ago in the Chandausi Kotwali area of Sambhal in Uttar Pradesh. What has come to light is a horrific act of a wife and her lover, after their illicit affair was discovered. Police have arrested the wife and two others, and are currently interrogating them.
According to Chandausi Kotwali Station House Officer Anuj Kumar Tomar, on December 15, human remains were found in a polythene bag outside the Eidgah on Patroa Road. The bag contained severed hands, feet, and pieces of flesh. The name 'Rahul' was tattooed on one of the hands. Attempts were made to identify the body based on this, but without success for several days.
During this time, information about the disappearance of Rahul, a resident of Chunni, came to light. Based on this, an investigation was launched, which revealed that Rahul of Chunni had been murdered.
According to SHO Tomar, the initial investigation revealed the suspicious role of Rahul's wife, Ruby. Based on this, she was taken into custody and interrogated over several rounds, in which, the police pieced together the horrific story from her contradictory statements.
Following this, two other people were taken into custody. Their interrogation revealed that on the night of the incident, Rahul had caught his wife Ruby red-handed with her lover, Gaurav. A major fight ensued at their home. Rahul threatened to reveal the matter to his family the next morning. Following this, the accused plotted Rahul's murder.
Tomar said initial statements of the accused revealed that the murder took place inside the house. The body was then cut into several pieces using a grinder, packed into polythene bags, and dumped in different locations. Several parts of Rahul's body are still missing.
Rahul was involved in the shoe business. He has two young children. The daughter's statement has corroborated several facts. Wife Ruby and two other people have been arrested. Investigations into several other aspects are ongoing.
