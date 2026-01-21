Sambhal Violence: Property Of Alleged Mastermind Shariq Satha Attached On Court Orders
Satha, the alleged mastermind of the November 2024 Sambhal violence is absconding in the case.
Published : January 21, 2026 at 6:07 PM IST
Sambhal: Authorities in Uttar Pradesh's Sambhal attached the property of Shariq Satha, the alleged mastermind in the November 2024 violence case following court orders.
Following the attachment warrant against the property of Satha, who remains at large after the violence, a team of police reached Pajaya, Mohalla Deepa Sarai, under the Nakhasa police station area where his house was attached, Sambhal ASP (North) Kuldeep Singh said.
Since Satha did not appear in court within the stipulated time, attachment warrants have now been issued by the concerned court, he said.
According to the police, Satha is continuously absconding. Several raids were conducted to arrest him, but he could not be apprehended. Previously, warrants and non-bailable warrants (NBWs) had also been issued against him. The court had also issued a proclamation for the attachment of his property, but he did not appear even after the stipulated time limit expired.
The attachment of the property is linked to the November 19, 2024 violence during the survey of the Shahi Jama Masjid in Sambhal ordered by the court following a petition to determine whether the mosque stood on a "pre-existing temple".
The SIT report states that continuous efforts are being made to arrest Satha. According to police records, Satha has been absconding from India since 2020. After being released from a Delhi jail, he obtained a fake passport and went to Dubai as per police. His house in Hindupura Kheda, in the Nakhasa police station area, is locked.
Interestingly, Satha is described as India's biggest auto thief, who allegedly stole approximately 300 vehicles every year. On the anniversary of the Sambhal violence, SP Krishna Kumar Bishnoi had announced a permanent warrant and a Red Corner Notice against him. Police are also investigating as to who is providing assistance to Satha and how he is managing to remain in hiding. Police said the operation will continue until Shariq is apprehended.
