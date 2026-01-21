ETV Bharat / state

Sambhal Violence: Property Of Alleged Mastermind Shariq Satha Attached On Court Orders

Sambhal: Authorities in Uttar Pradesh's Sambhal attached the property of Shariq Satha, the alleged mastermind in the November 2024 violence case following court orders.

Following the attachment warrant against the property of Satha, who remains at large after the violence, a team of police reached Pajaya, Mohalla Deepa Sarai, under the Nakhasa police station area where his house was attached, Sambhal ASP (North) Kuldeep Singh said.

Since Satha did not appear in court within the stipulated time, attachment warrants have now been issued by the concerned court, he said.

According to the police, Satha is continuously absconding. Several raids were conducted to arrest him, but he could not be apprehended. Previously, warrants and non-bailable warrants (NBWs) had also been issued against him. The court had also issued a proclamation for the attachment of his property, but he did not appear even after the stipulated time limit expired.