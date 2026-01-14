ETV Bharat / state

Sambhal Violence: Court Orders FIR Against ASP Anuj Chaudhary, 12 Other Cops

Sambhal: In a major development in the Sambhal violence case, the Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM) has ordered the registration of an FIR against ASP Anuj Chaudhary, Inspector Anuj Tomar, and 15 to 20 unidentified police officers.

The order passed by the court of CJM Vibhanshu Sudhir pertains to a 2024 case related to allegations of police firing during violence in Sambhal, in which a 24-year-old youth was reportedly shot and seriously injured. The order follows a petition filed by the victim’s father, Yameen, a resident of Khaggu Sarai Anjuman locality under the Nakhasa police station area.

In his petition, Yameen stated that his son, Alam, left home on November 24, 2024, to sell snacks. Upon reaching the Shahi Jama Masjid area, he was allegedly shot by the police. After being injured, his son hid and sought treatment out of fear of the police. He demanded registration of an FIR against former CO Anuj Chaudhary, former Inspector Anuj Tomar, and other unidentified police personnel. The former is currently serving as ASP (Rural) in Firozabad district.