Sambhal Violence: Court Orders FIR Against ASP Anuj Chaudhary, 12 Other Cops
The order was passed by the court of Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM) Vibhanshu Sudhir.
Published : January 14, 2026 at 1:22 PM IST
Sambhal: In a major development in the Sambhal violence case, the Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM) has ordered the registration of an FIR against ASP Anuj Chaudhary, Inspector Anuj Tomar, and 15 to 20 unidentified police officers.
The order passed by the court of CJM Vibhanshu Sudhir pertains to a 2024 case related to allegations of police firing during violence in Sambhal, in which a 24-year-old youth was reportedly shot and seriously injured. The order follows a petition filed by the victim’s father, Yameen, a resident of Khaggu Sarai Anjuman locality under the Nakhasa police station area.
In his petition, Yameen stated that his son, Alam, left home on November 24, 2024, to sell snacks. Upon reaching the Shahi Jama Masjid area, he was allegedly shot by the police. After being injured, his son hid and sought treatment out of fear of the police. He demanded registration of an FIR against former CO Anuj Chaudhary, former Inspector Anuj Tomar, and other unidentified police personnel. The former is currently serving as ASP (Rural) in Firozabad district.
On November 24, 2024, the violence broke out during a court-mandated survey of the Shahi Jama Masjid, a 500-year-old mosque in Sambhal, Uttar Pradesh, conducted by the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI). The survey had been ordered following claims that the mosque was built on the ruins of a Hindu temple allegedly demolished during the Mughal era.
While the initial survey had proceeded without incident, tensions flared during the second survey when the mosque’s wuzu khana (ablution tank) was drained, reportedly to check its depth, sparking rumours that the mosque was being dug up. As per information, after the Sambhal violence, the police had arrested 79 rioters, including three women. A total of 12 separate FIRs related to the violence were registered at Sambhal Kotwali and Nakhasa police stations.
