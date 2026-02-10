ETV Bharat / state

Sambhal Violence: Allahabad HC Stays CJM Order To File Case Against Police Personnel

Prayagraj: The Allahabad High Court stayed a lower court order asking for the registration of a criminal case against the police personnel, including ex-CO Anuj Chaudhary, in connection with the Sambhal violence.

Justice Samit Gopal passed the interim stay while hearing a petition filed by the Uttar Pradesh government and concerned police officials. Earlier, CJM Sambhal ordered to register a case against police personnel in the Sambhal violence case. The court has given the opposing complainant two weeks to file a response.

The state government and other police personnel, including former Sambhal CO Anuj Chaudhary, have filed a petition in the High Court challenging the CJM's order. Justice Samit Gopal was hearing the petition.