Sambhal Violence: Allahabad HC Stays CJM Order To File Case Against Police Personnel
Uttar Pradesh government and other police personnel, including former Sambhal CO Anuj Chaudhary, have filed a petition in the High Court challenging the CJM's order.
Published : February 10, 2026 at 5:13 PM IST
Prayagraj: The Allahabad High Court stayed a lower court order asking for the registration of a criminal case against the police personnel, including ex-CO Anuj Chaudhary, in connection with the Sambhal violence.
Justice Samit Gopal passed the interim stay while hearing a petition filed by the Uttar Pradesh government and concerned police officials. Earlier, CJM Sambhal ordered to register a case against police personnel in the Sambhal violence case. The court has given the opposing complainant two weeks to file a response.
The state government and other police personnel, including former Sambhal CO Anuj Chaudhary, have filed a petition in the High Court challenging the CJM's order. Justice Samit Gopal was hearing the petition.
The court stated that the maintainability of the petition will be considered after the complainant files a response. During the hearing, additional advocate general Manish Goyal and advocate AK Sand, representing the state government, argued that the CJM passed the order in violation of mandatory procedures under the Indian Civil Security Code. The magistrate did not provide the police officers with an opportunity to present their case regarding the allegations, as required by law.
The state government also argued that the magistrate exceeded the limits of his jurisdiction by ignoring the safeguards prescribed by law. Senior advocate SFA Naqvi, representing the complainant, questioned the maintainability of the petition, arguing that the state government was stepping in to protect its own officials, which was against the fundamental principles of justice. He argued that the Home Secretary should have acted as the protector of citizens. The court granted two weeks to file a response.
