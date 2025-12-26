UP's Sambhal Police Left Red-Faced After Implicating Incarcerated Man In Robbery Case
Police had named Omveer, who was imprisoned on the day of the robbery, in the case. The court ordered action against 12 police personnel.
Published : December 26, 2025 at 7:40 PM IST
Sambhal: Sambhal police was left red-faced after it came to fore that it had implicated a man for robbery despite him being incarcerated in Badaun jail on the day of the incident.
Police said the accused and others were arrested after an encounter for their involvement in the robbery. However, the Sambhal court found that the story woven by the police was false. The judge took a tough stand and ordered a case to be filed against 12 police personnel, including the then station in-charge (inspector).
The case pertains to Bahjoi police station area, where one Durvesh alleged that he was robbed of Rs 1 lakh on April 25, 2022. The police registered a case and during investigation claimed to have arrested Omveer and others after an encounter on July 7, 2022 for their involvement in the robbery. The police also claimed the recovery of the looted goods and 19 motorcycles from the accused. However, the facts presented in court turned the entire story upside down.
Advocate Sukant Kumar told the court that Omveer was incarcerated in Badaun jail from April 11, 2022, to May 12, 2022, in another case. "This means he was behind bars on the date of the robbery and encounter," he said, adding documents which showed Omveer's incarceration in Badaun jail were presented before the judge to prove that the police had wrongly implicated him in the case.
Considering the contradiction, the court ordered the registration of an FIR within three days against the then station in-charge Pankaj Lavania (currently Meerut Circle Officer), Crime Inspector Rahul Chauhan, Sub-Inspectors Prabodh Kumar, Naresh Kumar, Neeraj Kumar, Jameel Ahmed, and other policemen, including Durvesh.
While the order grants relief to Bahjoi CO Gopal Singh for the time being, the plaintiffs have threatened to take further legal action against him as well. Omveer said he had complained about the fake encounter to the Superintendent of Police (SP) and other senior officials, but no action was taken.
According to Omveer, he was imprisoned in Badaun district jail from April 11 to May 12, 2022. He was granted bail on April 26, 2022, but it took him until May 12 to get out of jail.
Omveer filed a suit at the Chief Judicial Magistrate's Court, stating that he was in the Badaun district jail on the day of the incident. He alleged the Sambhal police have falsely implicated him. Sambhal Superintendent of Police Krishna Kumar Vishnoi stated that the police will not file an FIR against the police personnel and will appeal the court order.
