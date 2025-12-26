ETV Bharat / state

UP's Sambhal Police Left Red-Faced After Implicating Incarcerated Man In Robbery Case

Sambhal: Sambhal police was left red-faced after it came to fore that it had implicated a man for robbery despite him being incarcerated in Badaun jail on the day of the incident.

Police said the accused and others were arrested after an encounter for their involvement in the robbery. However, the Sambhal court found that the story woven by the police was false. The judge took a tough stand and ordered a case to be filed against 12 police personnel, including the then station in-charge (inspector).

The case pertains to Bahjoi police station area, where one Durvesh alleged that he was robbed of Rs 1 lakh on April 25, 2022. The police registered a case and during investigation claimed to have arrested Omveer and others after an encounter on July 7, 2022 for their involvement in the robbery. The police also claimed the recovery of the looted goods and 19 motorcycles from the accused. However, the facts presented in court turned the entire story upside down.

Advocate Sukant Kumar told the court that Omveer was incarcerated in Badaun jail from April 11, 2022, to May 12, 2022, in another case. "This means he was behind bars on the date of the robbery and encounter," he said, adding documents which showed Omveer's incarceration in Badaun jail were presented before the judge to prove that the police had wrongly implicated him in the case.