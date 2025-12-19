ETV Bharat / state

Sambhal Court Hands Life Term To Four In 2018 Gang Rape-Murder Case In Uttar Pradesh

Sambhal: A special court on Friday sentenced four men to life imprisonment for the 2018 gang rape and murder of a woman in the Rajpura area of Uttar Pradesh. Each convict was also fined Rs 1.12 lakh, with half of the amount to be given to the victim’s husband and family.

The verdict was delivered by Special Judge (POCSO Act) and Additional District & Sessions Judge Awadhesh Kumar Singh in Chandausi. The incident occurred on the night of July 13, 2018. During the period, the woman was at home with her seven-year-old daughter. Her husband was away for work. According to the court, the accused allegedly broke into the house and committed the crime. The woman was gangraped in front of her daughter and was burnt alive.