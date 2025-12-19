Sambhal Court Hands Life Term To Four In 2018 Gang Rape-Murder Case In Uttar Pradesh
The incident occurred on the night of July 13, 2018 when the woman was at home with her seven-year-old daughter while her husband was away.
Published : December 19, 2025 at 11:07 PM IST
Sambhal: A special court on Friday sentenced four men to life imprisonment for the 2018 gang rape and murder of a woman in the Rajpura area of Uttar Pradesh. Each convict was also fined Rs 1.12 lakh, with half of the amount to be given to the victim’s husband and family.
The verdict was delivered by Special Judge (POCSO Act) and Additional District & Sessions Judge Awadhesh Kumar Singh in Chandausi. The incident occurred on the night of July 13, 2018. During the period, the woman was at home with her seven-year-old daughter. Her husband was away for work. According to the court, the accused allegedly broke into the house and committed the crime. The woman was gangraped in front of her daughter and was burnt alive.
The court convicted the accused after examining critical testimony from the victim’s daughter and brother, along with forensic evidence and call records recovered from the scene. Investigators recovered clothing that tested positive for forensic evidence, and a recorded call made by the victim shortly after the incident was presented in court. These elements, prosecutors said, established a clear chain of events.
The court convicted Aram Singh, Mahavir, Kumar Pal alias Bhona, and Gullu alias Jaiveer under multiple sections of the Indian Penal Code, including those related to gang rape, murder, and destruction of evidence. A separate trial is ongoing for a minor involved in the case.