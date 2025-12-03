ETV Bharat / state

Fake Woman IAS Created AI Photos With VIPs, Extorted Money From Sitting MP; Delhi Blast Link Being Probed

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The fake woman IAS officer who was arrested last week from a high-end hotel here in Maharashtra had duped people with AI photos of her with prominent personalities, including the President as well as the Home Minister of India, the probe has revealed so far.

Kalpana Bhagwat, 45, a former senior assistant at Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (BAMU), was arrested on November 23 for allegedly forging identity documents, fabricating an IAS appointment letter, and staying at the hotel for over five months, using a manipulated Aadhar card.

The probe into the case so far has revealed that Kalpana had also extorted money from Shiv Sena (UBT) Member of Parliament, Nagesh Patil Ashtekar, as well as Shahabuddin Pathan, the former VC of Rashtrasant Tukadoji Maharaj Nagpur University, on different pretexts, sources told ETV Bharat.

Her connection with the November 10 Delhi blast case is also being probed as she had allegedly received money received Rs 32 lakh in her bank account from Afghanistan, Pakistan and other countries.

Kalpana had moved into the hotel around four months ago, even though she has a house in her name in Padegaon here. A day's stay at the hotel costs around Rs 7,000. The accused splurged around Rs 7 lakh on her stay alone. The hotel staff eventually tipped off the police due to her suspicious behaviour, as she would refuse to allow any waiter or housekeeping staff to enter her room.

"During their searches at her premises, the police also found photographs of her with suspicious people, who could have links to the November 10 Delhi car blast case," sources said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police, Zone 2, Prashant Swami, said the ATS and IB are investigating whether Kalpana had any links to the Delhi blast case and whether she was in the national capital on the day. He said the agencies are investigating her financial statements in detail.

During their searches, the police found many other items, which they think are vital to the investigations. "We found Kalpana had used an Aadhaar card which had been tampered with and we are carrying out tests of its manipulation. We also found boarding passes and tickets that show she had travelled to Delhi, Jaipur, Udaipur and Afghanistan. She has also received money from Afghanistan and Pakistan in her account," said DCP Swami.