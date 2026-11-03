ETV Bharat / state

Odisha: Sambalpur Trauma Care Centre ‘Goes Missing’; Citizens’ Forum Files FIR Over Rs 21.28 Crore Facility

Sambalpur: A citizens’ forum in Sambalpur has filed a police complaint over the non-functioning of a trauma care centre built at a cost of Rs 21.28 crore at the district headquarters hospital (DHH). The Progressive Citizens’ Forum submitted a complaint to Sambalpur Town Police Station, demanding an investigation into the facility’s status and the reasons behind the lack of medical services.

The trauma care centre was inaugurated by Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on January 11, 2026, at the Sambalpur District Headquarters Hospital. However, members of the forum alleged that despite the inauguration, the facility was not providing emergency medical services. They claimed that patients visiting the hospital were unable to find doctors, healthcare workers or the necessary trauma care arrangements.

According to Sanjit Mohanty, a member of the 'Pragatishila Nagarika Mancha' (Progressive Citizens’ Forum), the centre was expected to provide emergency treatment to accident victims and critically injured patients from Sambalpur and neighbouring districts. However, people were not receiving the benefits of the facility despite the expenditure of crores of rupees.

Mohanty said the forum had approached the police to find out where the trauma care centre and its facilities were, including the building, doctors and healthcare staff.

The forum submitted a copy of the complaint to the Inspector-in-Charge of Sambalpur Town Police Station, seeking an investigation into why the centre was not operational.

Farmer leader Saroj Sarkar, adviser to the 'Paschim Odisha Krushak Sangathan Samanwaya Samiti' (Western Odisha Farmers' Organisations Coordination Committee), also criticised the situation and warned of a larger agitation over education and healthcare services.

He stated that people across Sambalpur and western Odisha had welcomed the announcement of the trauma care centre, expecting better emergency medical facilities in the region. However, they were disappointed to find that the centre was not functioning as expected.