Sambalpur Doctor Starts BiPAP Ventilator Service At Rs 1 For Poor Patients
Known as 'One Rupee Doctor' for taking a token fee, Dr Shankar Ramchandani aims to expand the number of ventilator units, reports Badshah Jusman Rana.
Published : September 7, 2026 at 4:29 PM IST
Sambalpur: Dr Shankar Ramchandani from Odisha's Sambalpur has launched the BiPAP ventilator service for just Rs 1 for patients with severe respiratory issues.
Known as 'One Rupee Doctor' for taking a token fee of Rs 1, his clinic in Burla has become a saviour for patients with poor financial backgrounds. Dr Ramchandani said the system will be beneficial for poor patients suffering from serious respiratory problems, who can't afford the high cost of hospitalisation or ICU.
"Patients taking respiratory support at home as per medical advice will be able to avail of this facility. An expensive BiPAP support machine facility will be made available to poor patients for Rs 1," he added.
Dr Ramchandani, who is also an assistant professor at Veer Surendra Sai Institute of Medical Sciences and Research (VIMSAR) in Burla, said his mother was also a respiratory patient. "So, we have started this BiPAP ventilator service for poor patients. I think we are the first in India to provide this facility for Rs 1," he added.
He said the clinic has a system where the patient can avail the service at the place of his choice. "If you go to a private hospital for this facility, you have to spend between Rs 20,000 and Rs 30,000," he added.
However, while VIMSAR gets a lot of patients with respiratory illness, there are not enough ventilators, as each costs Rs one lakh. Dr Ramchandani has purchased four ventilators and aims to bring more ventilators in the future.
Sunaya Bagh (49) from the Sohela area of Bargarh was the first to receive the special service. "I have been suffering from respiratory illness for a long time. When I visit a government hospital, I do not always get the ventilator facility. It costs more than Rs 10,000 daily. Dr Ramchandani is providing us this service for free," he said.
The 'One Rupee Clinic' was launched on February 12, 2021, in memory of Dr Ramchandani's mother Lajbanti. In the first year, a medical consultation service was started at just Rs 1, and various services were added later. More than 1.56 lakh patients have been treated by the clinic so far.
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