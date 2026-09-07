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Sambalpur Doctor Starts BiPAP Ventilator Service At Rs 1 For Poor Patients

Sambalpur: Dr Shankar Ramchandani from Odisha's Sambalpur has launched the BiPAP ventilator service for just Rs 1 for patients with severe respiratory issues.

Known as 'One Rupee Doctor' for taking a token fee of Rs 1, his clinic in Burla has become a saviour for patients with poor financial backgrounds. Dr Ramchandani said the system will be beneficial for poor patients suffering from serious respiratory problems, who can't afford the high cost of hospitalisation or ICU.

"Patients taking respiratory support at home as per medical advice will be able to avail of this facility. An expensive BiPAP support machine facility will be made available to poor patients for Rs 1," he added.

Dr Ramchandani, who is also an assistant professor at Veer Surendra Sai Institute of Medical Sciences and Research (VIMSAR) in Burla, said his mother was also a respiratory patient. "So, we have started this BiPAP ventilator service for poor patients. I think we are the first in India to provide this facility for Rs 1," he added.