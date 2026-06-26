ETV Bharat / state

Disabled Senior Citizen And His Family Is Left Homeless In Sambalpur After Government Seals Their House Over Disputed Bank Loan

Dhananjay Pradhan, a disabled senior citizen and his entire family have been rendered homeless as DCB bank sealed his house over a loan which he claims he hasn't takenhouse of ( ETV Bharat )

Sambalpur: Dhananjay Pradhan, a 62-year-old disabled man who was living with his family in Gautampali village under Gourpali Revenue Circle in Jamankira block of Sambalpur District, has been rendered homeless. DCB bank has sealed his house, even though Dhananjay claims he has taken no loan. His house was seized on June 5. DCB Bank Limited reportedly sealed Dhananjay's house at the instructions of the district administration. Now Dhananjay and his family live in a room adjacent to this house. The bank officials said to have seized his property as part of a loan recovery linked to a loan default case. "Nobody from my family has taken any loan from any bank, and I have submitted all my documents for this house," said Dhananjay. Bank Takes Action According to the bank notice pasted on his door, the house has been seized since June 5, under SARFAESI -ACT-2002 by the District Magistrate's Order No. 6986 Dt-23-12-2025. The bank notice mentions Plot No. 284 and mentions a Sudipta Pradhan, who Dhananjay says isn't from his immediate family. "Our house stands on Plot No. 286, and it is in my name. I have not taken any loan," said Dhananjay. The discrepancy has led to allegations that the wrong property was targeted during the recovery process.