Disabled Senior Citizen And His Family Is Left Homeless In Sambalpur After Government Seals Their House Over Disputed Bank Loan
The bank exempted the one room in which Dhananjay and his entire family are living currently.
Published : June 26, 2026 at 4:21 PM IST
Sambalpur: Dhananjay Pradhan, a 62-year-old disabled man who was living with his family in Gautampali village under Gourpali Revenue Circle in Jamankira block of Sambalpur District, has been rendered homeless. DCB bank has sealed his house, even though Dhananjay claims he has taken no loan. His house was seized on June 5.
DCB Bank Limited reportedly sealed Dhananjay's house at the instructions of the district administration. Now Dhananjay and his family live in a room adjacent to this house. The bank officials said to have seized his property as part of a loan recovery linked to a loan default case.
"Nobody from my family has taken any loan from any bank, and I have submitted all my documents for this house," said Dhananjay.
Bank Takes Action
According to the bank notice pasted on his door, the house has been seized since June 5, under SARFAESI -ACT-2002 by the District Magistrate's Order No. 6986 Dt-23-12-2025.
The bank notice mentions Plot No. 284 and mentions a Sudipta Pradhan, who Dhananjay says isn't from his immediate family. "Our house stands on Plot No. 286, and it is in my name. I have not taken any loan," said Dhananjay.
The discrepancy has led to allegations that the wrong property was targeted during the recovery process.
"We do not know anything about this loan or the people involved. One day, people from the bank, tehsil office and police station visited us and suddenly said, This house does not belong to us and they will seal it," Dhananjay told ETV Bharat.
"I showed them my papers and told them the land lease and the house, both of which are in my name. Yet they sealed my house, saying that my proof is not valid."
The officials have left one room for his family, while the other four rooms of the house have been sealed. According to Dhananjay's family, they are not in debt. They said the borrower is Prasanna Pradhan's son, Sudipta. However, the land lease is still in the name of Prasanna Padhan, hence Prasanna's name is mentioned in the notice.
Interestingly, Dhananjay's house is said to have been in debt since 1997, and till now, he was not issued any notice. After his house was sealed, his family went to the Sambalpur District Magistrate and Tehsildar's office to complain, but no cognisance was taken.
Dhananjay is a person with 85 per cent disabilities, whose widowed daughter-in-law and two granddaughters also live with him and his wife.
Dhananjay's daughter, Nilima, said, "We have informed all officials and shown our papers to prove we have not taken any loan. However, the bank told us that the house is in the name of Prasanna Pradhan and his son Sudipta, who had taken a loan and are defaulters. They said that even though we showed the house lease, it is not visible online. We asked them for two days, but they asked us to leave the house within 10 minutes. We have been told that the bank has also issued a notice to Prasanna Padhan."
According to Dhananjay's family, Sudipta, on whose name the house is, happens to be a relative of Dhananjay's mother. The bank has also seized another house, which was in the name of Prasanna.