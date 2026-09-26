ETV Bharat / state

Samastipur Molestation Case: Police Probe Accused's Past Criminal Records

Samastipur: The investigation into an alleged molestation of a minor girl in Bihar's Samastipur has expanded after a video of the incident went viral.

Police said accused Vikas Kumar Sharma had previously been arrested and jailed in a liquor-related case. His brother, Subhash Sharma, is also facing a murder case in Telangana and has been sentenced to death by a lower court, although the verdict has been challenged before the Telangana High Court.

According to police records, Vikas Kumar Sharma, a resident of Jagatsinghpur village, had previously been arrested in connection with a liquor case and served time in jail.

Police are now examining his previous record as part of the investigation into the molestation case. Four people have been arrested in connection with the incident involving the minor.

Police are also examining the criminal record of Vikas' brother, Subhash Sharma. According to police, Subhash had travelled to Nalgonda district in Telangana around four years ago in search of employment and worked at a jewellery shop. He was allegedly accused of stealing from the shop and subsequently went missing.

Telangana Police later arrested him from his home in Samastipur and took him back to Telangana, where he was sent to jail. According to police, Subhash allegedly came into contact with criminal elements while in jail. After being released on bail, he was allegedly involved in a case in which he was accused of accepting a contract to carry out a murder.