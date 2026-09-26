Samastipur Molestation Case: Police Probe Accused's Past Criminal Records
Vikas Kumar Sharma, a resident of Jagatsinghpur village, had previously been arrested in connection with a liquor case and served time in jail.
Published : September 26, 2026 at 10:56 PM IST
Samastipur: The investigation into an alleged molestation of a minor girl in Bihar's Samastipur has expanded after a video of the incident went viral.
Police said accused Vikas Kumar Sharma had previously been arrested and jailed in a liquor-related case. His brother, Subhash Sharma, is also facing a murder case in Telangana and has been sentenced to death by a lower court, although the verdict has been challenged before the Telangana High Court.
According to police records, Vikas Kumar Sharma, a resident of Jagatsinghpur village, had previously been arrested in connection with a liquor case and served time in jail.
नाबालिग पीड़िता का फोटो/वीडियो प्रसारित करना, उनकी गरिमा को ठेस पहुँचाना तथा उनकी पहचान उजागर करना POCSO ACT की धारा 23 तथा JJ ACT की धारा 74 के अंतर्गत दंडनीय अपराध है।@bihar_police@ANI#samastipurpolice #HaiTaiyaarHum #samastipur #bihar pic.twitter.com/Bj1Vd4kgRD— Samastipur Police (@Samastipur_Pol) September 25, 2026
Police are now examining his previous record as part of the investigation into the molestation case. Four people have been arrested in connection with the incident involving the minor.
Police are also examining the criminal record of Vikas' brother, Subhash Sharma. According to police, Subhash had travelled to Nalgonda district in Telangana around four years ago in search of employment and worked at a jewellery shop. He was allegedly accused of stealing from the shop and subsequently went missing.
Telangana Police later arrested him from his home in Samastipur and took him back to Telangana, where he was sent to jail. According to police, Subhash allegedly came into contact with criminal elements while in jail. After being released on bail, he was allegedly involved in a case in which he was accused of accepting a contract to carry out a murder.
Police said the alleged murder was linked to an honour killing. The father of a woman was reportedly opposed to her love marriage and allegedly hired Subhash to kill her husband.
समस्तीपुर पुलिस की कार्रवाई:-कर्पूरीग्राम थाना क्षेत्र से दिनांक-23.09.2026 की संध्या में सोशल मीडिया पर प्रसारित वायरल वीडियो के संबंध में घटित घटना में संलिप्त 04 अभियुक्तों को किया गया गिरफ्तार।@bihar_police@ANI#samastipurpolice #HaiTaiyaarHum #samastipur #bihar pic.twitter.com/VBtVR5E5Xa— Samastipur Police (@Samastipur_Pol) September 24, 2026
According to the police account, Subhash attacked Pranay with a knife while he and his pregnant wife, Amrita, were returning from a routine pregnancy check-up at a hospital. Pranay died in the attack, while Amrita was injured.
Police said a lower court sentenced Subhash to death in the murder case. He has challenged the verdict before the High Court and remains in custody. The final legal status of the case will depend on the outcome of the appeal.
Another accused in the current Samastipur case, Rahul Paswan, is also being investigated. Police said the 27-year-old was in contact with Vikas Sharma and allegedly delivered liquor for him.
According to police, Rahul's mother and wife were also arrested in connection with a case involving the recovery of liquor from his house.
Samastipur Superintendent of Police Arvind Pratap Singh said police were gathering information about the criminal histories of all those arrested based on the viral video. "All the accused will be prosecuted under a speedy trial process and efforts will be made to ensure punishment so that such incidents are not repeated in the future," Singh said.
The case came to light on September 22, following which police registered an FIR on their own initiative and began an investigation. While legal proceedings in the alleged molestation case are continuing, investigators are also examining the previous records of those accused.
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